Ivan Toney's double sees Brentford beat Brighton

Brentford 2 Brighton 0

Ivan Toney handed Gareth Southgate two golden reminders that there ought to be a seat for him on the plane to Qatar next month.

Whether the England manager, a man still clinging to the notion that Harry Maguire is a man to be relied on, will take the hint remains to be seen of course. Southgate picked him in the squad for last month's Nations League double header but left him out entirely against Italy and on the bench against Germany, a clear hint if ever there was one.

Yet it is plain to see that the 26-year-old, who was turning out for Scunthorpe United four years ago, has not only the technique to be at least a wild card but also the chutzpah to give any international defence a hard time.

"I always see myself at the top, I always see myself as the best on the pitch", he remarked after the game.

Only Harry Kane and some guy called Erling Haaland (who definitely won't be adding to his seasonal tally at the World Cup finals) have celebrated more Premier League strikes than Toney's eight - and his first in this one was a gem.

Brighton, who would have gone fourth with a win, were second best but no doubt they can put this disappointment behind them. Beforehand, their players sported T-shirts with 'Mwepu 8' on the back to show their solidarity with Enock Mwepu, whose career ended suddenly on Monday but thankfully not as tragically as it might have done.

The Zambia captain was forced to retire at 24 because of a hereditary heart condition that would have put his life in danger had he carried on.

"It puts a massive perspective on what really matters in life," Seagulls midfielder Adam Lallana declared minutes before the first kick. Impressively, the away fans sang Mwepu's name for a good few minutes into the game.

Frank Onyeka sent an early header over and Yoane Wissa hit a long-range curler wide as the Bees began busily but Brighton began to look the side more likely. Danny Welbeck saw an effort blocked before David Raya dived to keep out his header soon after.

Raya pulled off a superb tip-over to deny Moises Caicedo after that and had to block from Joel Veltman after his team-mates failed to deal with the corner.

Not to be outdone, Bryan Mbeumo volleyed against the crossbar at the other end. A lively start, then, although the rush had to stop so Ethan Pinnock and Solly March could get treatment for a clash of heads.

Mbeumo clearly still had the taste for mayhem, however, and Brighton were fortunate his volley pinged off the bar. Not so much soon after though, in the 27th minute, when Mbuemo helped break the deadlock.

The Frenchman cut inside from the right with skill and intent and Onyeka was just onside receiving his pass. The alarm bells weren't exactly ringing in the Brighton defence as the ball was cut back but one deft flick with the inside of his right boot later Toney was celebrating the cheekiest of openers, and his 50th Bees league goal.

The first half ended with both managers shown a yellow card for a bench-emptying bust-up sparked by Veltman clashing with Frank on, or just over, a touchline.

Brighton seemed keen to help Toney further enhance his reputation after the break. First keeper Robert Sanchez gifted him possession before Lewis Dunk helpfully chested the ball towards his own goal but the forward was unable to capitalise on either duff decision.

Veltman gave him a helping hand with the crudest of challenges from behind to doom his team and restore Toney's reputation.

The former Peterborough man picked himself up and justified his manager's constant claim that he is the best spot-kick converter on the planet by sending Sanchez the wrong way in the 64th minute and there was no way back for Brighton after that, especially when Raya kept out another close-range header, this time from Dunk.

The defeat left new manager Roberto De Zerbi still searching for his first Premier League win, and Brighton one short of 100 in the top-flight.

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya 8; Ajer 6, Mee 7, Pinnock 7, Henry 6 (Ghoddos 87, 3); Onyeka 7 (Baptiste 71, 4), Janelt 6, Jensen 6 (Dasilva 80, 3); Mbeumo 8 (Canos 80, 3), Toney 7, Wissa 6 (Roerslev 71, 5).

Brighton (3-4-2-1): Sanchez 7; Veltman 6, Dunk 6, Webster 6; March 6, MacAllister 6, Caicedo 7, Estupinan 5 (Mitoma 46, 6); Gross 6 (Lallana 69, 4), Trossard 5 (Undav 4); Welbeck 7.

Referee: Michael Salisbury 6.