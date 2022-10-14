Saints' firepower too much for Bohs at packed Richmond Park

St Patrick’s Athletic 3 Bohemians 1

Strikes early in each half from Serge Atakayi and Mark Doyle, and a late cameo from Tunde Owolabi, maintained St Patrick’s Athletic’s quest for Europe as they made it a hat-trick of wins over cross-city rivals Bohemians at a packed Richmond Park.

With Dundalk winning at Finn Harps it’s as you were in the table, Tim Clancy's Inchicore side remaining a point behind in fourth place.

St Patrick’s winning the side's last meeting at Dalymount Park in August signalled the end of Keith Long’s eight-year tenure in charge of Bohemians.

And with new manager Declan Devine watching on, ahead of taking formal charge on Monday, Bohemians' bright start counted for nothing as they were behind from a lightning counterattack on seven minutes.

Eoin Doyle’s flicked header found the run of winger Atakayi who breezed past Rory Feely before drilling his shot to the net through the legs a hesitant Tadgh Ryan The visitors proved less clinical when wasting an equalising chance six minutes later. James Clarke’s tenacious run teed up Declan McDaid who skied over the top.

Though St Patrick’s looked the more threatening when they got forward, Bohemians continued to enjoy a good deal of the ball as they worked hard to play their way into the game.

A foul by Sam Curtis on Ethon Varian soon brought Bohemians another sight of goal, Clarke’s free kick deflected out for a corner off Chris Forrester.

Ryan was central to drama at the other end as half-time approached, tipping over a drive from Barry Cotter despite needing lengthy treatment for a hand injury minutes before.

But Ryan was picking the ball out of his net for a second time three minutes after half-time.

Jordan Doherty failed to cut out Forrester’s through ball. Mark Doyle, a half-time substitute, skipped in to shoot home off the far post.

The frame of the Bohemians goal was rattled again on 55 minutes, Forrester’s free kick shaving the top of Ryan’s crossbar.

Midfielder James Clarke, comfortably Bohemians best player on the night, brought their consolation when curling home the goal of the game on 83 minutes.

Despite their vain appeals for a foul on Adam O’Reilly in the build up to that, St Patrick’s restored their two-goal winning margin within three minutes.

Substitute Owolabi was allowed a run on goal before his, albeit powerful, low shot beat Ryan all too easily.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Rogers; Brockbank (M. Doyle, h-t), Redmond, Curtis; Cotter, O’Reilly, Lennon (Timmermans, 15), Breslin; Forrester, E. Doyle (Owolabi, 79), Atakayi (King, 65).

Bohemians: Ryan; Doherty, Feely, Kelly, Murphy; Levingston (Mullins, 64), McManus; Twardek, Clarke, McDaid (Lotefa, 64); Varion.

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).