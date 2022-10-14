City squander two goal lead as Athlone take the win

ATHLONE TOWN 3 (Gary Armstrong 19, Noah van Geenen 69, Aaron Connolly 87) CORK CITY 2 (Dylan McGlade 5, Barry Coffey 16)

A night that began with Cork City receiving a guard of honour ended with them squandering a 2-0 goal lead to suffer only their fourth league defeat of the season.

At least they’ve the consolation of it being academic in terms of the title race.

Early strikes from Dylan McGlade and Barry Coffey had the Rebels 2-0 up and coasting within 16 minutes but once Gary Armstrong pulled one back three minutes later, it was a different story.

Noah van Geenen’s leveller on 69 was coming, moreso than a screamer of a free-kick by Aaron Connolly three minutes from the end, extending Athlone’s unbeaten run to four.

A consistency of results like no other in the division afforded City the cushion of clinching the title in any of their four remaining matches. Losing their first life in Galway United might have carried significance if their nearest rivals throughout the season were capable of generating momentum but their loss at home to Athlone last week, coupled with City’s draw against Wexford at Turners Cross, sealed the outcome.

Hence Colin Healy has two games to experiment, to forage for clues as to who among his fringe players is worthy of a contract extension to cope at the highest level in the country.

For this trip to the Midlands, before the trophy-lifting concluder against Bray Wanderers at the Cross next Friday, six players got their chance – the most notable being 17-year-old Franco Umeh.

The ex-Ringmahon Rangers winger has been featuring sporadically but earned his first start after recently impressing – and scoring – for Ireland’s U19s in their progression to the U19 Euro elite qualification stage. He’s already developed a reputation and his graduation may well have explained the visit of Celtic’s recruitment guru Willie McStay.

Lining up on the opposite flank was another newcomer of a different kind. McGlade’s had to watch his teammates for the majority of the season as he recovered from the knee injury sustained in the second match of the campaign.

Making up for lost time has been difficult but the quality he’s blessed with was evident for the breakthrough just minutes in. Granted, Athlone were slow to close him down 20 yards out as he cut in from the left but the arrowed finish from 20 yards into the top corner was impeccable.

While Athlone’s rookie goalkeeper Enda Minogue was helpless to stop that, he was culpable for the visitors’ second on 16 minutes. McGlade’s twinkle-toes were again the menace, darting to the endline and sending over a cross.

However, a deflection taking the sting out of the delivery should have made it easy for the stopper who allowed Coffey to steal in and bundle the ball over the line from close range. It was his 13th of the season, bringing the Tipp native level with top scorer Ruairi Keating.

By that stage, it seemed it was Athlone – not Cork – who were hungover from a week of celebrations.

They soon debunked that myth by halving the deficit. Armstrong, restored to the team, availed of the space on the edge of the box to try his luck and the bounce veered the ball away from Jimmy Corcoran and inside the near post.

Corcoran produced his first save close to the half hour when Adam Lennon towered above Gordon Walker to get a header but the referee spotted a push on the returning defender.

Still they kept pushing for the equaliser following the turnaround. Connolly claimed a penalty when his shot struck Umeh’s arm before Lennon wasted a chance to level when opting to use the outside of his boot, allowing Kevin O’Connor time to block.

It took the 53rd minute for City to earn their first corner, a reflection of an insipid display.

Having seen Athlone’s short-corner routine either side of the break, they ought to have cut out the one on 59 that made it 2-2. Both centre-backs were involved, Andy Spain nodding back into the path of van Geenen to force home on the line.

Matt Srbely flashed a shot past the post to break the flow for Cork but once Lennon earned the free 25 yards out with four minutes left, Connolly made the most of it by drilling his effort past Corey Chambers, introduced with 16 minutes left for his first appearance of the season.

More food for thought for Healy, serving the last of his three-match ban, to digest for next season’s tilt at solidity.

ATHLONE TOWN: E Minogue; O Duffy, N van Geenen, A Spain, J Jones; A Lennon (D Dobbin 88), G Armstrong (J Kavanagh 88), P Hickey, C Mutawe, A Connolly; T Oluwa (M Leal 90+2).

CORK CITY: J Corcoran (C Chambers 74); G Walker, C Coleman, A Gilchrist (J Hakkinen 74); K O’Connor; F Umeh, A Bolger (A Byrne 61), B Coffey (J Doona 74), D McGlade; M Srbely: L Britton (M O’Mahony 61).

REFEREE: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).