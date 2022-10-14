Cobh hit five for first Carlisle Grounds win in 31 years

Bray Wanderers 1 Cobh Ramblers 5

Cobh ended their 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division in style by finally winning at the Carlisle Grounds.

Remarkably, Bray were unbeaten in their last 16 home matches against the Munster side - dating back to April 1991.

But despite being bottom of the table, Shane Keegan’s charges came from behind to claim a stunning 5-1 victory with four second half goals.

Having lost 4-2 away to Wexford FC in their last outing last month, the Seagulls made no less than six changes to their starting line-up.

As for the away side, they made four changes from the team beaten 4-2 by Longford Town last week - with Harlain Mbayo suspended.

But they only named six substitutes on the bench instead of the allocated nine allowed.

The three previous meetings in 2022 had seen each side win once with the other being drawn.

Wanderers made a fine start and took a seventh minute lead in style. Conor Clifford threaded a pass wide left for Callum Thompson. His run a d low cross picked out Ben Feeney in the ‘D. The striker turned and unleashed a brilliant shot into the top left-hand corner of the net.

But the visitors drew level five minutes later. A corner was not dealt with by the hosts and from the ball back into the danger zone, Desmond scored from close range.

Following a 59th minute breakaway, Ramblers’ skipper John Kavanagh made 2-1. Then in the 73rd minute, Liam Kervick made the most of a defensive error off a corner to notch a third.

Striker Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh came off the bench to register a fourth in the 89th minute before Desmond rounded Stephen McGuinness three minutes into stoppage time to make it 5-1.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Hudson, Douglas, Gorman, Fox (Waters 82); Dalton (Lynch 78), Clifford, Massey (Conor Knight 65), Thompson (Donohue 78); Harte (McGlone 65), Feeney.

Cobh Ramblers: Burke; Kavanagh (Fleming 87), Justin Equaibor, Frahill, Kargbo; Kervick (O’Brien Whitmarsh 79), Abbott, Desmond, Holland, McGrath (Hegarty 79); O’Connell (David Equaibor 87).

Referee: Mark Houlihan (Kildare).