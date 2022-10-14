Galway and Wexford play out lacklustre scoreless draw

Wexford FC 0 Galway Utd 0

Wexford FC and Galway played out a listless draw in this Division 1 game at Ferrycarrig Park.

United, already assured of a promotion play-off spot, opened impressively forcing three corners inside the opening four minutes but failed to capitalise with the home back four capably dealing with the resulting efforts.

Already consigned to sixth spot despite a brave effort to claim a promotion play-off spot, the home side went on to control the opening half but they lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

In truth neither keeper had a single direct shot to deal with through a lacklustre opening 45 minutes. The nearest the visitors came to breaking the deadlock was when Conor McCormack fired over when he should at least have hit the target.

Wexford closed out the opening half with some impressive attacks that saw a Jack Doherty effort go across the face of the goal and outside the right hand post leaving it 0-0 at the break.

Galway came close to breaking the deadlock on 65 minutes when a Stephen Walsh header from a corner kick came back off the crossbar before being cleared to safety.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody, Aidan Friel, Paul Cleary, Joe Manley, Luka Lovic, Conor Crowley (Darragh Levingstone 70), Jack Doherty (Conor Davis 79 I), Aaron Dobbs (Len O'Sullivan 79) Thomas Considine, Adam Wells, Harry Groome.

Galway Utd: Conor Kearns, Conor O'Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Killian Brouder, James Finnerty, Ronan Manning, Bastien Hery, Conor McCormack, Ed McCarthy, Max Hemmings (Manu Domas 70), Adam Thomas (David Hurley 70)

Referee: Alan Patchell.