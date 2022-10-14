Phoenix Patterson looking to fly where Troy Parrott soared

FAI Cup semi-final

Waterford v Shelbourne, RSC

Sunday, 4.45pm.

Standing on the same Aviva Stadium patch that his former Tottenham pal Troy Parrott scored a screamer from this year, Phoenix Patterson was dreaming of his own magic moment on Friday.

The pair of attackers used to rotate free-kick duties for Spurs’ U23s and, though their careers have diverged, the 22-year-old Waterford attacker has proven himself to be star quality.

He’s only the third First Division operator in over 11 years to be voted as SSE/SWI Player of the Month and is joint top-scorer in the tier with 18 goals – from the wing.

The only riddle to outsiders is how the Blues kept hold of such a talented gem but that can be explained by the lengthy contract he penned last year and Waterford’s comfort in spurning bids from three clubs, two in the League’s Premier Division.

Patterson, named after the late actor River Phoenix, is on the rise and up next is Sunday’s FAI Cup final semi-final at home to Shelbourne.

The Blues also have the promotion playoffs to confront before the final, if they’re to reach that pinnacle for the first time since 2004.

Patterson’s streak of scoring in six games in a row, including free-kicks in the last three, has been pivotal.

“A lot of players take free-kicks but I can’t really look past Lionel Messi,” the ex-Spurs and Watford trainee says when asked which icons he’s modelled his free-kicks on.

“The way he kicks the ball, curling it, is my sort of technique but I just try to do my own technique. I don’t really copy anybody.

“Back when I was at Spurs, I remember Troy taking some and so did I. I can picture ones that he scored but it depended on who won the free.

“If he’d already scored and I hadn’t then I would take the free. Vice-versa too.

“He was a good free-taker. I saw the ones he scored for Ireland as well.

“His technique is different, putting his laces through the ball, more like a knuckleball and from a longer distance. I still talk to Troy and it would be nice to see him.”

Reuniting at Parrott’s theatre, just over the River Liffey from his family home in Buckingham Street, for the November 13 Cup final would be ideal.

Damien Duff has already earmarked Patterson as one to suppress at the RSC on Sunday if Shels are to avoid following St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk onto the list of Premier Division scalps.

Despite his calm tone and gliding style on the pitch, tremors have dogged his employers since he joined them in July 2020.

Five different managers and two owners – the latest of whom, Andy Pilley, is in court this week facing fraud charges – haven’t impaired his ascension into one of the league’s brightest sparks.

“I was contracted to Waterford so after getting relegated I was focussed on getting them back to the Premier Division where they belong,” he said about deciding to stay put amid offers from top-flight suitors.

“The First Division is far more physical and we dominate the ball in a lot of games but I’ve really enjoyed it. Although we suffered a slow start, we’re on top of the form table.

“I’ve got to take it in how nice the Aviva Stadium is and it would be brilliant to bring the Waterford fans here for a great day at the final.”

Such a showcase could resurface his international career. Born to a Filipino mother and Dad is half English and Scottish, he’s only two youth appearances for the latter.

“Hopefully a call-up will come because I want to play for my country,” he muses before the query on his preference lands.

“Erm, England I’d say.”

A derby with the Auld Enemy is another potential stage to reacquaint with Parrott.