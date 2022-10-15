Red-hot Curran's Treaty adventure is a labour of love

Enda Curran’s League of Ireland career might have been in its dying embers when he stepped away from Galway United at the end 2020. Having earned Ireland amateur caps during his spell with Mervue United prior to that, the 30-year-old striker could have easily slipped away from the national league altogether. Instead, he jumped at the chance to link up with Treaty United for 2022.

With 18 goals in league and cup thus far, the Galway native has backed up his belief that he still had the talent for this level.

“Luckily, Tommy rang, and I was looking forward to getting back in. I got a good pre-season under my belt and I’ve had one of my best seasons to date," Curran says. “I always wanted to pull on the Irish jersey, so I always thank Mervue United for what they’ve done for me. But when I watched it (League of Ireland) during Covid and I felt I’d more to offer.”

With Sunday’s FAI Cup semi-final clash away to Derry City a landmark occasion for Treaty and Curran, it is clear he has made the right choice to join his seventh League of Ireland club, and his goals have been the key to their cup progress thus far.

In a side that clearly lacked a prolific goalscorer last season, Curran's prowess up front has given Treaty a greater threat and helped the team fight for promotion as well as storming into the last four of the historic competition.

After routine wins over Usher Celtic and Maynooth University Town, with Curran finding the net in both, Treaty passed their first major test with a 4-1 win over Premier Division UCD. Curran netted the club’s first hat-trick in that victory at the Markets Field, continuing his rich scoring form.

“Considering we are part-time, we are a settled team but we have lads who can come in off the bench, who can impact a game," Curran adds. "We are looking to contain Derry, get our own game going and see where it takes us.

“We’ve a game plan. The cliché is, you know your job and you stick to it. When we cross the white line it is up to us, lads try things off the cuff and just see where it goes. When we get into the final third, Tommy (Barrett, manager) is always encouraging us to express ourselves.”

During his decade-plus association with the League of Ireland, Curran also lined out for Sunday’s opponents. In fact, aside from both sides playing in red and white stripes, only Curran is a link between the two clubs. He played for Derry briefly, in 2014, but things didn’t go to plan.

“It didn’t work. I went up very young," he says of his time on Foyleside. "It was six months I lasted up there, just whatever reason it didn’t work, I just think from the get-go, it was never going to work. It is all in the past. Would I like to score against Derry? Yeah. in a semi-final of a FAI Cup? Definitely. If it gets us to the Aviva, who knows? Most importantly for the lads, it is an experience for them, and something they can carry for the rest of their careers."

Sporting a minor bandage on his right hand, one could be forgiven for assuming he’d picked an injury in a clash in training, or in the recent Munster Derby with Waterford. Instead, Curran explains that it was work-related. Such is the makeup of the Treaty squad, many have full-time roles, which the striker is glad Barrett understands.

“I work in a building provider in Galway, T. O’Higgins. It’s very busy at the minute, with all the building going on in Galway," says Curran. "I’m not going to lie, it is difficult to balance the two, but luckily Tommy is very understanding that we have other commitments. I think that reflects on the pitch, that when he gives a bit of leeway here and there, that we go out we’ll do everything we can to win games.”

The harmony in the United squad has, perhaps, led to better results in the second half of the season.

“If one lad is throwing the toys out of the pram it can upset the whole lot. Everybody wants to play every minute of every game, but it is not possible. The unity is what gets us there," adds Curran. "Those who watch the games every week see that in the performances. We’ve been down, we’ve came back, we’ve won games. We’ve played full-time teams and made it hard for them, Sunday will be no different. We’re going to be together; we’re going to be hard to beat and we’ll have a right crack at it.”

Curran will hope that this steady Treaty side can cause the biggest upset of the season when the face Derry City on Sunday afternoon.