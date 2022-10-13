North of the Arctic Circle, Arsenal can expect things to be hot and spicy at Bodo/Glimt

Slowly but steadily the rise of Norwegian football continues away from the gaze of Europe's monied boulevards in London Munich, Madrid and Parish. On Thursday night though, Bodo/Glimt’s remarkable off-Broadway story is thrust into the limelight as their 8,500 capacity Aspmyra Stadion as they entertain Arsenal in the Europa League.

The team located in Bodo - even though they are frequently referred to as just 'Glimt' - with a population of just over 50,000, are not of the same stature of well known Norwegian powerhouses in Molde and Rosenborg, but their recent emergence has raised eyebrows not only domestically, but also in Europe.

Sporadic appearances in European competitions since their debut in the 1976/77 European Cup Winners' Cup against Napoli has brought limited success, but since returning to Europe in 2020/21, they have taken the game to footballing powerhouses.

Last season’s participation in the Europa Conference League was their first foray into group-stage European football, they were only 30 minutes away from this season’s Champions League group stage, before a last-minute extra-time collapse against Dinamo Zagreb saw them assigned to Europe’s second tier competition.

Arsenal are favourites to win Group A, with two wins from two, including last week's 3-0 disposal of Glimt. But with PSV and FC Zurich the other two participants in the group, the Norwegians face the difficult task of making it to the knockout rounds.

However, the Gunners will need to be at their ice-cool best to get a result north of the Arctic Circle. Fourteen consecutive home wins in Europe for Glimt is something even Europe’s elite struggle to match, with a 6-1 demolition of Jose Mourinho’s Roma last season the standout result during this run.

Vastly experienced head coach Kjetil Knutsen

Bodo is the largest urban area and town in Nordland county and it is the second-largest town in northern Norway. Their manager Kjetil Knutsen was full of admiration for Arsenal following the win at the Emirates, the Norwegian coach being at the other side of the managerial spectrum compared to counterpart Mikel Arteta.

While Arsenal have come on leaps and bounds this season under the Spaniard, he is a managerial rookie compared to Knutsen who is 27 years in coaching beginning all the way back in 1995 in the fifth tier of Norwegian football.

Having flirted with the Norwegian second division in recent years, the appointment of Knutsen has brought top two finishes in the last three seasons for Glimt, winning the Eliteserien for the first time in 2020, then following that up with title success in 2021. Their achievements caught the attention of global media, dubbing their 2020 title victory as ‘the greatest underdog story of all,’ as they romped the league, breaking every conceivable record in sight.

Arteta was asked about the threat that Bodo possessed, the Spaniard crediting the effort of his counterpart for the achievements of the side.

“What this team and coaching staff has done in the last few years is remarkable,” Arteta said. “Especially in Europe because it probably has got more headlines across the rest of Europe, but the results they have had here speak for themselves.”

But, at a time where Erling Haaland is tearing up the Premier League, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is slowly going about imposing himself as one of Europe’s elite playmakers. Odegaard made the switch to Spanish giants Real Madrid at the tender age of 16 from Stromsgodset in 2015 after lighting up the Eliteserien, whilst breaking a 104-year-old record to become his country’s youngest-ever international the year prior.

Tipped for greatness whilst still in his homeland, Odegaard has matured into a fine leader for club and country, spearheading this ‘new’ Arsenal upon their return to Europe and the top of the Premier League.

Countless loans around Europe followed after failing to impose himself in the Spanish capital, but the Norway captain has found stability in North London and is now excelling as captain of Arteta’s young, fearless side.

“I respect Odegaard,” said Knutsen. “He is a world class player.” Bodo’s current star midfielder Hugo Vetlesen has been likened to Odegaard after an impressive campaign for the Norwegian champions, something that the 22-year-old takes great pride in.

Bodo/Glimt's Norwegian midfielder Hugo Vetlesen has been compared to Martin Odegaard

“I have a lot to learn from him,” Vetlesen said. “As a young boy how he handled both pressure and being a great talent at a young age. It shows respect for what he has stood for and that he has handled it in an incredibly good way.

“As a footballer, we could talk all day about him.”

Odegaard was the obvious choice to be put forward to face the Norwegian press Wednesday evening on his first playing return to his country, as he comes up to his tenth year as a professional footballer, having debuted at 13.

“I was a kid,” Odegaard said. “I feel young today and it's like ten years ago now. I was a kid. It was a good time. I was playing football, having fun, I just enjoyed life doing what I love. Everything went really quick and it was fun.”

Norway has always had a knack of producing top class footballers. Tore Andre Flo, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and John Arne Riise to name a few. They have been the home for young homegrown talent to learn the trade before heading off to pastures new within the elite European leagues.

Now, with countless players testing themselves at the very best teams Europe have to offer, Norway are slowly becoming a force to be reckoned with on the international stage. If Bodo/Glimt continue their upward trajectory, then we may have a new sleeping giant of European football too.

As Arteta said: “They are one of the candidates to be at the top of the group. We will have a difficult test here.”