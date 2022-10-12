Kane and Son on the mark to lead Spurs past Eintracht Frankfurt challenge

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3 (Son 20, 36, Kane 28 pen) EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 2 (Kamada 14, Alidou 87)

THE KANE and Son show returned to the Champions League in style as Tottenham moved to the top of Group D with a stylish but hard-fought win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Heung Min Son scored twice and Kane scored one penalty and missed another to show why they are the most prolific forward pairing in Premier League history, but what should have been a comfortable win, after Frankfurt were reduced to ten men when Tuta was sent off on the hour mark, ended up a little nervy after Faride Alidou scored in stoppage time to give the Germans hope.

But when Alidou had a shot saved by Hugo Lloris in the sixth-minute of stoppage time, their last chance had gone and Spurs were top of the table.

It was a cracking game, enhanced by a large and noisy contingent of German fans and a passionate home support who were delighted to see their favourite front two combining so well.

Spurs had the first chance of note when Richarlison climbed above keeper Kevin Trapp to head against the post, but referee Carlos Dell Cerro Grande spotted a foul.

Instead it was Eintracht Frankfurt who took the lead, in the 14th minute. Eric Dier's poor touch from a short goal-kick allowed Christopher Lenz, and although the forward's shot was pushed away by Hugo Lloris, Sebastian Rode reached the loose ball and squared it for Daichi Kamada to tap in.

Spurs were shocked, but equalised within five minutes when Son scored his first goal. Emerson Royal drove a low ball forward to Kane, whose first time pass from the middle of the pitch sent Son in on goal. One touch with his right foot controlled the ball, his second guided it unerringly past Trapp.

Kane then put Tottenham ahead from the penalty spot after the VAR persuaded Del Carro Grande to study a pitchside monitor, having initially ruled there was nothing wrong with Kristian Janic's clumsy challenge on the England captain, who had gone past three players in a mazy run. Kane stepped up to smack the spot-kick high past Trapp.

And the keeper was also well beaten when Son made it 3-1 ten minutes before half-time. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was the architect after collecting a loose ball on the right of the penalty area and floating over a delightful cross. The ball arrived at an inviting height for Son, 12 yards from goal but his finish was still breathtaking as he rifled a left-footed volley into the roof of the net. Trapp could only watch as the ball flew past him.

Son, whose early season form had been patchy, was really in the mood now and exchanged passes with Kane before firing in an angled shot that Trapp stopped by sticking out a leg. The keeper also tipped away a Cristian Romero header on the stroke of half time, and made good saves from Ryan Sessegnon and Son early in the second half.

Son was instrumental in the red card for Tuta, who fouled the Korean twice in the space of three minutes, giving the referee no alternative. He did, however, show some leniency to Makoto Hasebe, who fouled Son with a dangerous challenge shortly after being booked for clattering Kane. With Frankfurt already down to ten men and losing their discipline, manager Oliver Glasner wisely replaced Hasebe among a rash of four substitutions. The 38-year-old Japanese defender had struggled against the pace of Son and guile of Kane.

Lloris had only been tested by a couple of long-shots from Jesper Lindstrom, but Alidou gave the Germans hope when he headed in a corner in stoppage time. There was still time for Kane to put a second penalty over the bar, but it mattered little ultimately as Spurs held on for a valuable victory.

TOTTENHAM 3-4-3: Lloris 7; Romero 7, Dier 7 (Sanchez 77), Lenglet 7; Emerson 7, Hjobjerg 8 (Gil 85), Bentancur 8 (Bissouma 67), Sessegnon 7; Richarlison 7 (Skipp 67), Kane 8, Son 9 (Moura 85).

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 3-4-2-1: Trapp 7; Tuta 4, Hasebe 5 (Dina-Ebimbe 69), N'Dicka 5; Jakic 5, Rode 6 (Smolcic 69) , Sow 6, Lenz 6 (Alidou 69); Lindstrom 7, Kamada 6 (78); Kolo Muani 5 (Borre 69).

Referee: Carlos Dell Cerro Grande (Spain) 6