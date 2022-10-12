'There wasn't even a few hundred there, that was the first game I started' - Aine O'Gorman

Aine O'Gorman can't even remember the date anymore, a mid-2000s clash with Germany in Inchicore.

"There wasn't even a few hundred there, that was the first game I started," she recalled.

Nearly 20 years on, she is sitting in a Dublin hotel and talking to a large media group about preparing for the World Cup finals and the thousands that might travel south to Australia and New Zealand for it next summer.

"You can always get your credit union loan," she smiled. "I was even saying that to people after the Scotland game, 'You better start saving for Australia!' Amazing, what a place to go, what a place to play a World Cup in."

The journey from a few hundred to a few thousand regularly attending O'Gorman's Ireland games has been bumpy at times.

"2017 was a big turning point," she said of the infamous stand taken by the squad at the time to improve their working conditions. One of the claims back then was that Ireland players had to change into and out of tracksuits in airport toilets before and after away games, as they were also required by underage teams.

"I think we have got the full backing of the FAI now, which is obviously great, and our sponsors and the whole nation," said the 33-year-old. "That instills belief in you. When you start competing at a higher level, it is all those little percentages that make a difference - your charter plane, your backroom team, your physios, your nutritionists. When the going gets tough, that can be what the difference is."

A loss on Tuesday night at Hampden Park, instead of their historic 1-0 win, 'could have been retirement', according to O'Gorman but now it's a full focus on what should be the most exciting few months of her career.

Manager Vera Pauw has promised to develop the team's style which could mean a more adventurous approach though none of the players have made any apologies for their current defence first strategy.

"I think we all enjoy it, we love getting in the way, putting bodies in the way, the communication and connection between the squad," said O'Gorman. "Look, it has been really effective for us throughout the campaign, although it's nervy to watch. When you are on the pitch it is actually easier because you are more in control, and trust me because I have watched enough games for the last year or so.

"I started the first three games of the campaign and then you are obviously there for the team after that. Jess Ziu had obviously been brilliant, came in in that pocket and was a big loss to us (when injured).

"Leanne Kiernan is out injured, probably would have been another contender to start as well, but I was there for the team and ready for when I was needed, stepped in on Tuesday night and we got the job done.

"For me, I was just going out to relish the moment, enjoy the game and we got the result. We're going to a World Cup."