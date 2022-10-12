FAI apologise after offensive songs sung in Ireland dressing room

The FAI have apologised after footage emerged of Ireland players singing pro-IRA songs in the aftermath of their qualification for the World Cup in Glasgow on Tuesday night.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw said they would "remind the players of their responsibilities."

A video circulated on social media appeared to show the team, celebrating in their Hampden Park dressing room after the game, singing "Ooh ah, up the 'RA".

In a statement released on Wednesday morning the FAI said:

"The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland Ireland Women's National Team Manager Vera Pauw apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night."

Ireland manager Vera Pauw said: "We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

"We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that."