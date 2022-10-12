Amazing ovation greets Ireland women at Dublin Airport

After sealing a historic first ever World Cup qualification in Glasgow last night, the Ireland women's soccer team flew back into Dublin Airport in the early hours to be greeted by a noisy fanfare from assembled emergency services.
Amber Barrett's goal secured victory over Scotland that sent Ireland to the Australia and New Zealand showpiece next summer. And FAI CEO Jonathan Hill shared a video of the tribute which awaited the players when they touched back down on home soil.
Still in full song after their Hampden heroics, the players were greeted by sirens and an impromptu light show to celebrate their landmark achievement.
The FAI also shared a clip of the emotional touchline celebrations at full-time in Hampden Park, with many of the players and staff in tears as the scale of a special night began to sink in.
