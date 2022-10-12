Amazing ovation greets Ireland women at Dublin Airport

A special tribute awaited the players when they touched back down on home soil.
Amazing ovation greets Ireland women at Dublin Airport

Welcome home for Ireland women's national team

Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 09:15
Cian Locke

After sealing a historic first ever World Cup qualification in Glasgow last night, the Ireland women's soccer team flew back into Dublin Airport in the early hours to be greeted by a noisy fanfare from assembled emergency services. 

Amber Barrett's goal secured victory over Scotland that sent Ireland to the Australia and New Zealand showpiece next summer. And FAI CEO Jonathan Hill shared a video of the tribute which awaited the players when they touched back down on home soil.

Still in full song after their Hampden heroics, the players were greeted by sirens and an impromptu light show to celebrate their landmark achievement. 

The FAI also shared a clip of the emotional touchline celebrations at full-time in Hampden Park, with many of the players and staff in tears as the scale of a special night began to sink in.

More in this section

Amber Barrett celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates as she gestures to the black armband worn in memory of those af Heroic Ireland have qualified for the World Cup. What happens next?
Italy Soccer Champions League Chelsea and England await news on Reece James injury after setback in Milan
Scotland v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off Ireland hero Amber Barrett reflects on a night of mixed emotions
Chelsea v Sevilla - UEFA Champions League - Group E - Stamford Bridge

Former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui turns down Wolves job

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.225 s