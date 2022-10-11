How they rated: Brosnan and veterans stand tall on a night of history

Courtney Brosnan: 8

Having played all eight group games, and kept four clean sheets, the New Jersey-born stopper pulled off a stunning save to deny Weir from the penalty. Lucky not to concede another spot-kick soon after for what seemed a foul on Thomas. Thwarted Cuthbert on 74. Guided her defence through a nervous final stages.

Louise Quinn: 8

Cap number 99 for the Wicklow native. Ever dependable at the heart of the Irish defence. A constant menace off the set-pieces for the home side. Like all her team-mates in the closing stages, the 32-year-old put her body on the line to secure the record-breaking victory.

Niamh Fahey: 8

Just two days short of her 35th birthday, the Liverpool veteran equalled Ciara Grant’s tally of 105 caps. The central defender had missed the qualifiers against Finland and Slovakia through injury. But replaced Claire O’Riordan in the line-up. Her experience told when it mattered. Booked early on for handball that led to the penalty. Denied by Howard’s goal-line clearance just before the interval.

Diane Caldwell: 8

The joint-longest serving member of the squad (having debuted back in 2006). Almost on the scoresheet on her 90th cap in first-half injury time. But the Reading’s defender’s header was cleared off the line by Howard. But she defended with such vigour. The 34-year-old read the play late on to shut-out the Scots.

Jamie Finn: 8

The Birmingham player was suspended for the Slovakia clash. But recalled at right wing-back, with Harriet Scott dropping to the bench. Nearly all of the Scottish attacks in the first period came down the right. It was a different story after the break. But the Dubliner defended really well to keep the vital clean sheet.

Lily Agg: 7

A tigerish display in the middle of the park. In just her fifth appearance, the London City Lioness dug deep to block the Scottish midfield by shielding the Irish defence. Denied yet another international score by Gibson’s parry in first-half stoppage time in the goalmouth scramble.

Denise O'Sullivan: 7

So often a match-winner for Ireland, the Cork native turner provider when her slide-rule through ball released Barrett for the all-important goal. Like so many of her team-mates, deserves to be on the World Cup stage after great service for Ireland.

Megan Campbell: 7

Her long throw was Ireland’s main weapon of attack. It always caused danger in the Scots penalty area – including one that went into the net in the first period., Having bravely battled back from injury to make the squad, the Liverpool player showed she can defend with a back to the wall display in the second 45 minutes.

Aine O’Gorman: 7

A surprise selection. But showed it was the right one. The top scorer in the Women's National League this year made first competitive start since November 2021 – in place of injured Jess Ziu. Failed to take a fantastic close range 36th minute opportunity. But just off target with a 39th minute effort. Importantly, dropped back in the second half to provide cover for Finn and help her country to the World Cup.

Katie McCabe: 8

The skipper will have the honour of leading Ireland out to a World Cup. Apart from Campbell’s throw threat, the Arsenal lady was the Girls in Orange main outlet. Nearly all of the infield attacks came down her left-wing. But like so many others, dug deep in the second half to repel the Scots with some last-ditch defending. Booked on 79.

Heather Payne: 7

As the lone striker, ran tirelessly after every cause. Battled for every ball when outnumbered by the Scottish rear-guard. The Florida State University attacker blasted over with a snap-shot right on half time with her only sight on goal. But picked up a second half injury. Replaced by Amber Barrett midway through the period.

Subs: Amber Barrett (for Payne 66): 8

The super-sub came off the bench to write herself into the history books. After the recent tragedy in Donegal, the 26-year-old fittingly scored the winning goal. You could see the emotion in her celebrations. Booked on 75 for kicking the ball away.

Subs: Harriet Scott, Chloe Mustaki, Kyra Carusa, Lucy Quinn, Claire O’Riordan, Hayley Nolan, Ciara Grant, Saoirse Noonan, Niamh Farrelly, Grace Moloney, Megan Walsh (all not used).