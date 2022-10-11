'I'm so proud' - Pauw in awe of Irish World Cup heroes 

The Republic of Ireland Women's National Team are heading to the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia next summer.

Amber Barrett's cool, calm second-half finish was the difference between the sides at the end of tie, but a courageous performance coupled with a superb penalty save from Courtney Brosnan was vital to their qualification.

There are many leaders within the historic side, but much credit must go to the woman in charge, Vera Pauw.

Pauw, who took over as manager of the Irish side back in 2019, was overjoyed and understandably emotional when speaking to RTÉ after the win over the Scots.

"I can't believe it, I just can't believe it," exclaimed Pauw.

"When the last whistle (went), I thought 'how was this possible?' Amber's first touch made the game... but preparation is everything.

"I mean the saved penalty was not luck, we knew it was coming, we trained (for) it. We trained for everything. We were ready for every scenario and the way they executed was not beautiful and we need to work a lot, but the game plan was successful."

She continued: "It's amazing, missing so many players through injuries, and then this commitment. Completely buying into the game plan and completely buying into the team and giving themselves for the team and for the country."

Asked what it means to her, Pauw, fighting back the tears was extremely grateful to everyone involved in the journey.

"I want to say thank you to everybody who supported me through these difficult times. My heart is always with the country and I wanted this so much for everybody, who not only supported me in an incredible way but who supported everybody.

"I'm so proud. From the FAI, the board, our colleagues, to everybody who has worked at the clubs, the coaches, the players in the clubs who are always there in the home-based sessions, and then the crowd and the little girls, it's just amazing.

"I have no words, I can't believe it."

The Dutch woman reserved praise for a number of players but was forthcoming in complimenting the match-winner, Barrett.

"I mean she promised me, she said 'when I get on, I'll make that goal!' And that first touch made it and the way she finished it, so proud, so proud."

Job done. History made.