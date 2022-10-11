Potter's magic touch sparking a real Chelsea transformation

AC MILAN 0 CHELSEA 2

A WEEK ago Chelsea were bottom of their Champions League group. Now, after completing impressive back-to-back victories over Milan, the Blues have taken a major step towards the knock-out stages after maintaining their impressive start under Graham Potter.

They may have benefitted from a slice of fortune when Milan defender Fikayo Topmori was sent off in the 18th minute after conceding a penalty converted by Jorginho, but the way the completed the job with a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal putting them in charge before the break highlighted their progress under Potter.

The mood surrounding Potter’s side has been transformed in the last two weeks. The home draw with Salzburg makes a frustrating start for the manager in his first game in charge but after a securing a late win at Crystal Palace, successive 3-0 victories over Milan and then Wolverhampton Wanderers had generated a sense that the new man is making his mark.

The display at Stamford Bridge in the first meeting between these two sides in particular had offered signs that the poise and confidence was returning to a group of players who appeared to have been in danger of losing their way under Thomas Tuchel. Potter, though, was well aware that the Serie A champions would pose a much more serious challenge at San Siro.

That view was only reinforced by Milan’s victory over Juventus at the weekend and there was sense that Stefano Pioli’s side were gunning for revenge having under-performed in London last week.

Chelsea were forced to weather a period of early pressure but there were clear signs of their ability to trouble Milan down either flanks with Reece James and Ben Chilwell getting forward at every opportunity.

And James was the architect of the opening that tilted the game decisively in the visitors’ favour in the 18th minute. The wing-back’s well weighted pass allowed Mount to run in behind Tomori who was then always struggling to recover and prevent his former Chelsea team-mate closing in on goal.

The Milan defender put his arm over Mount’s shoulder and grabbed the England international’s waist, inhibiting the Chelsea man sufficiently for referee Daniel Siebert to award a penalty. Worse was to come for Tomori - who was guilty of finding himself on the wrong side of Mount - when the match official brandished a red card.

Pioli and players his were incensed and their protests went on for over two minutes, during which time Jorginho waited patiently for his chance to take the penalty before sending keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu there wrong way.

Milan had to channel their frustration and they should have equalised just seven minutes later when Brahim Diaz, the former Manchester City player, floated a cross toward Olivier Giroud. Giroud had found space on the edge of the six-yard area, taking advantage of a lapse of concentration inside the Chelsea defence, but somehow failed to direct his header on target.

Had that effort gone in, the home side may well have generated more momentum despite the being undermanned. Instead they found themselves further behind after a superbly worked goal involving all three of the Chelsea forwards.

Mount was again a central figure, playing a first time ball across the Milan area after receiving a pass from Mateo Kovacic. Raheem Sterling dummied and Aubameyang side-footed past the keeper at the near post.

Potter’s side might have wrapped the game up before the break had Tatarusanu not managed to keep out Mount’s low shot from the edge of the box. And after Thiago Silva produced a timely intervention to deny Giroud immediately after the restart, Aubameyang came close to adding the third when could only divert Kovacic’s volley straight at the Milan keeper.

Yet while Chelsea dominated long periods of the game, the home side’s resolve didn’t waver. The dangerous Rafael Leao was once again well handled by James but the Portugal forward found a way past the defender and whipped in a testing cross towards the far post where Serginho Dest shot over when he should have done much better.

In truth, though, there was little chance Chelsea would concede their advantage as registered a win in Italy for the first time in eight attempts.

AC Milan (4-3-3): Tatarusanu 7; Kalulu 6, Gabbia 6, Tomori 4, Hernandez 6 (Ballo-Toure 79, 6); Krunic 6, Bennacer 6 (Pobega 64, 6), Tonali 6; Diaz 6 (Dest 37, 6), Giroud 5 (Rebic 64, 6), Leao 6 (Origi 79, 6). Subs not used: Mirante, Jungdal, Coubis, Messias,.

Chelsea (3-4-3): Arrizabalaga 6; Chalobah 7, Silva 8, Koulibaly 7; James 8 (Azpilicueta 62, 6), Kovacic 7, Jorginho 8, Chilwell 7 (Cucurella 89, 6); Mount 9 (Gallagher 46, 6), Aubameyang 7 (Havertz 79, 6), Sterling 6 (Loftus-Cheek 62, 6). Subs: Mendy, Bettinelli, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka, Pulisic, Broja,.

Referee: Daniel Siebert (Germany) 6