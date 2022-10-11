Werner leaves it late but punishes misfiring Celts 

Celtic 0 RB Leipzig 2

THAT Timo Werner should be the difference between the sides on a night of general ineptitude in front of goal from both teams is an irony that will not be lost on Celtic as they reflect on the wreckage of their latest Champions League campaign.

Two late goals from the Germans all but extinguished any remaining hope Ange Postecoglou's side had of qualifying for the knock-out stages, and they had only themselves to blame for failing to come out on top in a contest they carved out more than enough chances to have won.

Werner, who became a figure of ridicule for his travails in front of goal at Chelsea broke the deadlock with 15 minutes remaining, before putting a close-range second on a plate for Emil Forsberg six minutes from time. Coupled with Shakhtar Donetsk securing a draw with Real Madrid, the Scottish Champions look increasingly look like finishing bottom of their group.

A foreboding sense that this would prove to be a night of what might have been grew incrementally with each spurned opportunity as Celtic made light of seeing far less of the ball than their opponents to create the lion's share of chances by exploiting Leipzig's weakness down both flanks.

Daizen Maeda's wasteful early header from inside the six-yard box set the tone and they could have been comfortably ahead at the interval but a combination of misfortune and inept finishing kept the Germans in the contest.

Kyogo Furuhashi was guilty of the most glaring miss when the unmarked Japan international headed an inviting Sead Haksabanovic cross over the bar from a dozen yards with the goal at his mercy just short of the half-hour mark. A similarly unconvincing mis-hit from a promising position after the break means the forward's wait for a first Champions League goal continues.

Matt O'Reilly had been less culpable in failing to break the deadlock when the midfielder's low angled drive from a short corner routine struck the foot of the post midway through the first-half. Greg Taylor's scuffed close-range follow-up looped against the crossbar, with Maeda unable to redirect his headed rebound towards goal.

Leipzig remained neat and tidy in possession and a threat on the counter-attack throughout, but had to wait until the stroke of half-time to produce a serious threat to Joe Hart's goal.

The former England keeper saved well with his right foot to thwart a low Christopher Nkunku shot from inside the area after Celtic surrendered possession from their own throw on the edge of the area.

Willi Orban should have done better with an unmarked header from the ensuing corner, and the big defender wasted another opening immediately after the re-start when after Celtic failed to clear a corner, the centre-back was put in on goal by an incisive diagonal pass, only for Hart to smother the danger with an impressive block.

There was a further let-off for the hosts thanks to an untimely slip by Dominik Szoboszlai as the Hungary international made to shoot with a clear sight on goal. Mohamed Simakan fired narrowly over from 15 yards after cutting in on his left foot As the contest morphed into something more akin to a basketball match such was the fluid nature of chances created on both sides as limbs tired going into the final quarter, Maeda fired wide from a cross by Aaron Mooy, one of a trio of substitutions made by Posteecoglou just after the hour.

Something had to give, and with 15 minutes remaining it duly did, Werner planting a header beyond Hart into the far corner from Silva's inviting cutback to render Parkhead silent. Forsberg prodded home the second from Werner's pass and from that point, there was no coming back.

Celtic (4-2-3-1): Hart 7; Juranovic 7, Carter-Vickers 7, Jenz 7, Taylor 7; O'Riley 7, Hatate 6 (Mooy 66, 6); Abada 5 (Forrest 42, 6), Haksabanovic 7(Turnbull 66, 6), Maeda 5 (Bernabei 80, 6); Furuhashi 4 (Giakoumakis 66, 5). Subs not used: Bain, Siegrist, McCarthy, Abildgaard, Robertson, Ralston, Welsh.

RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1): Blaswich 7; Simakan 7 (Henricks 76, 6), Orban 7, Gvardiol 7, Raum 6; Haidara 6 (Diallo 83, 6), Schlager 7; Szoboszlai 7 (Forsberg 75, 6), Nkunku 7, Werner 7; Andre Silva 7 (Poulsen 76, 6). Subs not used: Nickish, Ba, Novoa, Kampl.

Referee: Halil Umut Meler (Turkey)