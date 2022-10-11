Auxerre coach says he got fired for middle finger gesture

Auxerre previously apologized for their coach’s behavior. Furlan was sent off deep in added time during Auxerre’s 2-1 loss at Clermont on Sunday.
Auxerre coach says he got fired for middle finger gesture

Jean-Marc Furlan (FRANK PERRY/AFP via Getty Images)

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 18:53
Associated Press

Auxerre coach Jean-Marc Furlan said he has been fired by the French league club after he gave opposing fans the middle finger during a match.

Speaking to local newspaper L’Yonne Républicaine, Furlan said he was notified of a 10-day suspension on Tuesday.

“I understood that it was prior to a dismissal,” he said. “Club officials are using as a pretext this moody gesture I made in Clermont, which I deeply regret.”

Auxerre previously apologized for their coach’s behavior. Furlan was sent off deep in added time during Auxerre’s 2-1 loss at Clermont on Sunday.

Furlan said he went to argue with match referee Mathieu Vernice because he was under the impression Clermont was not sanctioned enough for its fouls. He said he made the gesture after spectators insulted him when he got up to talk to the referee.

In its statement released on Monday, Auxerre said Furlan’s “inappropriate attitude” does not correspond to the club’s values “of respect and fair play.”

Auxerre has failed to win its past six league games, lagging 18 points behind leader PSG in 16th place.

Furlan is the third French league coach fired this season after Lyon’s Peter Bosz and Brest’s Michel Der Zakarian.

More in this section

Kylian Mbappé unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain and wants January transfer Kylian Mbappé unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain and wants January transfer
Tottenham Hotspur Training and Press Conference - Tuesday October 11th Harry Kane fully focused on Tottenham amid Bayern Munich speculation
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - The City Ground Dejan Kulusevski will not be risked for Spurs’ clash with Eintracht Frankfurt
Aine O'Gorman 11/10/2022

Áine O’Gorman gets the nod for World Cup playoff showdown against Scotland

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.274 s