Troy Parrott out injured 'for foreseeable future' after goal celebration 

The Ireland striker scored against Norwich City at the weekend. 
SETBACK: Troy Parrott is facing a spell on the sidelines. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 11:57

Troy Parrott is facing a long injury lay-off, his club Preston North End have confirmed. 

The Dubliner - on loan at the Championship club from Spurs -- scored against Norwich to open his account at the weekend but went down injured in the subsequent celebrations. 

“He's had his scans and whatnot," said Lowe. "It’s not as bad as we first thought, but we’re obviously in dialogue with Tottenham Hotspur as well now because he’s their player, so Jacko [Matt Jackson] is on with them.

“I think the World Cup’s come at a good time for Troy because he will miss a large part, but the fact of the matter is we’ve got that break.

"We won’t have him for the foreseeable future, but after the World Cup when we’re back in action, hopefully he’s back fit and ready, so it’ll give us enough time not to rush.

“I’m gutted for Troy because obviously he just scored his first Championship goal as well. Although he’s been out the team, he’s been fantastic.

“He’s alright, he's in good spirits now. He’s got over it, and we’ve just got to make sure he’s alright for the next time he's available.”

Parrott scored the winner in a 3-2 victory over the Canaries on Saturday. 

