Roy Keane tells MNF audience about 'brilliant sportsperson' Jimmy Barry-Murphy

The Corkman picked his top-three athletes on MNF last night. 
Roy Keane tells MNF audience about 'brilliant sportsperson' Jimmy Barry-Murphy
Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 09:49
Adrian Russell

Roy Keane was part of Sky Sports' MNF broadcast for the meeting of his former side Nottingham Forest and Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa last night. 

And the former Man Utd and Ireland skipper was put on the spot in the final hour of the show, along with Jamie Carragher, as they faced quick-fire top-3 questions from host Dave Jones. 

Asked for his top players ever, Keane went for Zidane, Maradonna and his old friend Ronaldo. Favourite grounds? Highbury, the scene of many a battle; Anfield, where he made his debut; and Old Trafford, where he made his name.  

Then, when asked who his all-time favourite sports people were, Keane gave the Sky audience a quick education on Gaelic games royalty. 

 “I would go with Muhammad Ali,” Keane said at first. “I love watching any of his old fights, his interviews. The influence he had on people, a superstar all over the world. Amazing.

“Growing up in Ireland," he added, "the GAA was a big part of my life, hurling; watching Jimmy-Barry Murphy playing for Cork. Brilliant sportsman. 

"And watching Barry McGuigan on the television. We’d all be glued to it.”

"I think the hurling All-Ireland final is hard to beat," Keane adds when asked about his favourite sporting occassion. "A really great day out. Especially if Cork are playing my hometown."

Watch exclusive coverage of St Finbarr's v Blackrock in the Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC final on Sunday from 1pm. Learn more and sign up>

More in this section

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury
Republic of Ireland Women Press Conference and Training Session Vera Pauw not worried about Ireland's lack of play-off experience
West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier League - London Stadium Roy Keane rubbishes West Brom links
Manchester United v Rayo Vallecano - Pre Season Friendly - Old Trafford

Football rumours: Leicester to give Donny van de Beek an exit from Old Trafford

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.217 s