Roy Keane tells MNF audience about 'brilliant sportsperson' Jimmy Barry-Murphy

Roy Keane was part of Sky Sports' MNF broadcast for the meeting of his former side Nottingham Forest and Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa last night.

And the former Man Utd and Ireland skipper was put on the spot in the final hour of the show, along with Jamie Carragher, as they faced quick-fire top-3 questions from host Dave Jones.

Asked for his top players ever, Keane went for Zidane, Maradonna and his old friend Ronaldo. Favourite grounds? Highbury, the scene of many a battle; Anfield, where he made his debut; and Old Trafford, where he made his name.

Then, when asked who his all-time favourite sports people were, Keane gave the Sky audience a quick education on Gaelic games royalty.

“I would go with Muhammad Ali,” Keane said at first. “I love watching any of his old fights, his interviews. The influence he had on people, a superstar all over the world. Amazing.

“Growing up in Ireland," he added, "the GAA was a big part of my life, hurling; watching Jimmy-Barry Murphy playing for Cork. Brilliant sportsman.

"And watching Barry McGuigan on the television. We’d all be glued to it.”

"I think the hurling All-Ireland final is hard to beat," Keane adds when asked about his favourite sporting occassion. "A really great day out. Especially if Cork are playing my hometown."

