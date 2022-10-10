Roy Keane rubbishes West Brom links

Roy Keane has rubbished rumours linking him with the vacant West Brom job. Steve Bruce was sacked earlier on Monday morning
RUBBISHING RUMOURS: Roy Keane has rubbished rumours linking him with the vacant West Brom job. Steve Bruce was sacked by the Baggies on Monday morning.

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 22:58
TJ Galvin

Roy Keane has rubbished rumours linking him with the vacant West Brom job. Steve Bruce was sacked by the Baggies on Monday morning.

But he says he still has a feeling in the pit of his stomach that he could still be a good manager.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Keane said: "That's bizarre. The bookies do play silly games with people. I think I was the favourite for a few jobs over the last year or two and it was all nonsense.

"The same for any speculation over the last 24/48 hours. Absolute rubbish."

The Cork man did admit to still wanting to get back into management at some stage.

"It's got to be the right job at the right time. You also have to be careful what you wish for. I'm not going to be quick to give up what I'm doing now because I have a good life and I enjoy what I'm doing.

"But sometimes I fell there's something in the pit of my stomach that feels I should have another go at it. That won't go away.

"Still at weekends, on a Saturday if I'm going to matches, I still have that urge to maybe go back into it. Simple as that and it's hard to shake it off. But I might not get that opportunity again and I know that.

"But I've had a few opportunities and I count my blessings for that. If something happens, great, if not, life goes on."

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

