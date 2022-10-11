Katie McCabe not feeling the weight of expectation

The bigger the occasion, the bigger the scope to prove a point.

Very few coaches or players Katie McCabe has encountered during her glittering career have doubted her ability but on Tuesday night she faces the one who wasn’t convinced.

Scotland boss Pedro Martínez Losa was the manager who brought the Irish captain to Arsenal, affording a debut in 2016 before loaning her out to Glasgow City 18 months later.

McCabe returned to an uncertain future; her dream move to expand the Irish legion at Arsenal seemingly meeting a premature end.

If there’s any lingering animosity between them, the 27-year-old was moderating her thoughts in public at the press conference on eve of the World Cup playoff decider.

What could be deciphered amid the pleasantries from the top table to an audience featuring local press was her days were numbered had the Spaniard remained in charge.

“I was going to leave Arsenal but obviously there was a change of manager,” she said of Joe Montemurro succeeding the deposed Losa in November 2017.

“Joe wanted me to stay and that was it. It wasn’t necessarily about point to prove – I knew myself what I could bring to the team.

“And when I came back to Arsenal from Glasgow, it was about being myself and showing that bringing it. I’m still here to this day representing Arsenal, which I absolutely love.”

McCabe was typically circumspect about whether it was Losa or herself who took the decision on her planned departure but there will be a civil, albeit tempered, air to their reunion on Tuesday.

“Pedro was my first manager at Arsenal, bringing me to the club I admired growing up and supported,” she continued.

“I'll be looking forward to saying hello to him but it's all about Ireland for me.”

Even the best managers in history make misjudgments and how his opinion of McCabe blew up in his face.

His offload to Glasgow came in the same year she was appointed Ireland captain at just 21.

Despite initially fearing she was in trouble when Colin Bell’s number appeared on her phone with the offer, she has revelled in the responsibility.

Vera Pauw felt no need to reassign the armband when she replaced the departed Bell as manager in 2019 and, as Caroline Weir circled yesterday, McCabe is the Ireland player opposition teams, without fail, plan to nullify.

Her Arsenal career has soared in tandem, a permanent fixture of a side that has England captain Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, the Euros player of the tournament, as bedrocks.

Comparatively, there’s not a player in the men’s squad seriously competing for trophies, both domestic and European, as she does annually with the Gunners and her ascension has brought the best out of other Ireland players on the cusp of creating history.

“Katie has the personality that she doesn’t want to hide,” asserted Pauw, flanking her captain at the Hampden top table.

“She was capable of carrying that on her shoulders from a very young age. There are not many like Katie.”

When asked what she learnt about herself from following in the footsteps of her hero Emma Byrne, the Dubliner hesitated to find the description.

“This is getting deep, isn’t it?,” she quipped.

“Getting the captaincy at such a young age, can…what’s the word…overwhelm you.

“You can try and be someone you’re not and it can change you very quickly.

“At the start, I was thinking ‘What would Emma Byrne do in this situation?’ But it wasn’t about that.

“It was about me. I was given the captaincy because of how I was as a person, how I was as a player, that Colin saw me as a leader. It was about being myself and leading in my own way. I’ve grown with that.”

So too has the team she’s the fulcrum of.

Confidence of a Scottish victory on home soil isn’t confined to Losa’s team, for the Scottish FA were openly selling tickets for Scotland v Ireland before they’d crept past Austria in Thursday’s semi-final.

A giant advertising screen of neon lights looked down on the bustling Hope Street two weeks ago when the men’s teams squared up, indicating they were working off a presumption beyond mere hope.

“I saw that they stopped doing it last week,” noted Pauw, credited with introducing Scotland to the professional era spending six years as manager up to 2004.

“They took it off-line, which was respectful, of course.”

Respect for the team in Ireland will manifest into rapture on Wednesday if they return on their charter plan with a berth at the World Cup pocketed.

The vagaries of this qualification format dictate that they need favours from either Wales or Portugal in the earlier kick-offs to avoid the unwanted distinction among the three victors of hurtling into another playoff in New Zealand next February.

Given the arduous route to Euro 2024 Stephen Kenny’s side were lumbered with on Sunday, this may represent the best chance of the international sphere having an Irish presence.

“There’s not a weight on my shoulders,” reasoned McCabe about the expectancy of capturing the nation’s attention.

“I feel the support, love and backing of the country.

"It might not be the prettiest at times but we understand our jobs and our roles within the organisation of our team. We know what’s at stake here, yet it’s another game of football.”

What an understatement, particularly when her doubter in chief has a front row seat to McCabe's latest breakthrough.