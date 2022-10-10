Scotland's Caroline Weir desperate to make up for Euro anguish

Caroline Weir admits missing out on the recent European Championship has made Scotland even more determined to seal their place at next year's World Cup.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side could secure their spot at the finals in Australia and New Zealand if they defeat Republic of Ireland in Tuesday's play-off at Hampden.

For 27-year-old Real Madrid player Weir, it would banish the anguish of not making it to the Euros in England earlier this year.

"It's a massive personal goal to get back to the World Cup," she said. "Not being at the Euros really hit hard for a lot of the girls, especially me. I found some of it hard to watch because when you experience these tournaments it makes you want it more.

"That's exactly how we feel. It's massive, not just for us as players but for Scottish football, Scottish women's football and for the country. We're hoping we can fly that flag and hopefully qualify."

The Scots are in buoyant mood following Thursday's 1-0 extra-time victory over Austria in front of a record crowd for a Scottish competitive women's match.

"We take great confidence from Thursday," said Weir. "Austria are a top side. I think a couple of years ago we would have struggled to come out on top in that type of game, but we really stuck together and tactically we were good.

"We're looking for more of the same against Ireland and hopefully we can come back out on top again."

A convoluted play-off process means Scotland will not know until around kick-off time in their match against Ireland whether victory will be enough to secure their place at the finals or whether they will have to play another inter-confederation play-off in the new year.

The other two European play-offs between Portugal and Iceland and Switzerland and Wales kick-off at 6pm, with Scotland's match starting two hours later.

"We are focusing on our game because the other results don't matter if we don't win our match," said Weir. "It will be hard not to know what's going on in the other games because of the kick-off times, but I know we won't be bothering too much about that because it will be so close to our kick-off time by the time we know the results.

"We might know the results but it won't take away from our focus. It's not a massive factor in our preparations at all."