Stephen Kenny unlikely to draft in U21s for November friendlies

Ireland’s U21s heroes will have to wait until next year to be elevated to senior status after Stephen Kenny suggested minimal changes for next month’s double-header of friendlies.

The 2022 campaign concludes for Ireland with the visit of Erling Haaland’s Norway to Aviva Stadium on November 17 and a trip to minnows Malta three days later.

These will be the final games before the Euro 2024 qualifiers kick off next March, beginning with world champions France coming to Dublin on March 27.

Several of the U21 team that reached a first-ever Euro playoff, losing on penalties to Israel, are pushing for promotion.

Captain Conor Coventry and Will Smallbone were the two prime candidates but a Premier League debut for a younger playmaker, Joe Hodge, pushed him into contention.

Kenny had namechecked the English-born talent in 2019 as the profile of player he’d like to fast-track to avoid a repeat of the Declan Rice and Jack Grealish defection cases.

The recently-turned 20-year-old subsequently moved from Manchester City to Wolves, where he’s made rapid progress in recent months.

“There are one or two in the periphery but I'm not going to experiment greatly,” Kenny said after his team were drawn into a daunting qualification group alongside Netherlands, France, Greece and Gibraltar.

“One or two players from the 21s are close enough but you need an element of continuity now.

“You don't want to be just throwing out new caps unless someone has been really outstanding and is the best player for the job”.

While Kenny was delighted to see Hodge blooded as an interval substitute at Chelsea, he’s feel better if Connor Ronan was further advanced in his Wolves career.

His former U21 gem was part of Kenny’s squad for one gathering earlier this year but remains uncapped.

“Personally, in relation to our squad, I would have preferred if it was Connor Ronan who’d come off the bench,” the Ireland boss said about the Wolves pair.

“I spoke to him last week and I was hoping that he might be the one to come on because he can add to us.

“Joe is obviously very young and will be a significant player for the U21s in the next campaign.

“As a first team player and a senior international, it's a big jump at the moment but it's a great achievement to play for Wolves. They have a couple of injuries in that position but it's a great achievement to get into their first-team so quickly.

“I saw him play in the U19 finals in Armenia in 2019 and, even as an U17 player, he had a very good tournament.”

Kenny indicated Ronan requires a loan move to figure in his thinking.

“Wolves kept hold of Connor because he had such a good pre-season but that wasn't necessarily the best thing for him.

“It is hard to play in the Premier League and just because he impressed in pre-season, he is behind Neves and Moutinho and the way they play.

“Unless they’re featuring, it's difficult to select players.”