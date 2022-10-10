West Ham confirm Ireland's Jess Ziu has injured her ACL

West Ham United have confirmed that Ireland international Jess Ziu sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during her side's League Cup match against London City Lionesses last weekend.

The injury had ruled Ziu out of Ireland's crucial World Cup play-off against Scotland on Tuesday, but now West Ham have revealed the extent of the injury.

A statement on the club's website revealed: "West Ham United can confirm that Jess Ziu sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during last Sunday’s FA Continental Tyres League Cup match against London City Lionesses."

West Ham Sports Therapist, Jackson Bradley revealed that Ziu will see a specialist before a recovery timeline is established.

“It became apparent that the injury was a serious one because of the amount of pain that she was in. Jess was stretchered off and a subsequent scan revealed that she had sustained an ACL rupture injury.

“Jess is now seeing a specialist ahead of surgery, and we will then have a clearer picture around her timeline of recovery."

The statement finished by wishing Ziu, and teammate Lucy Parker who sustained an injury in the same match, a speedy recovery.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to wish Jess and Lucy a full and timely recovery."