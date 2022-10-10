West Brom sack Steve Bruce after just eight months in charge 

Steve Bruce has been sacked by West Brom, after a poor start to the Championship season.
The Baggies are currently in the relegation zone, having won just 11 points in 13 games.
"West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with manager Steve Bruce," a club statement reads.
"Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns. The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February.
"Under-21s coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh. The process of recruiting a new manager is now under way and an appointment will be confirmed in due course."