Ireland's Euro 2024 fixtures unchanged as Uefa end schedule confusion

Ireland’s schedule for their Euro 2024 qualification tilt – starting at home to France and ending away to Netherlands – remains unchanged.

Late on Sunday night, Uefa cast doubt over the fixture lists they’d earlier circulated on account of an issue with the calendar.

After working overnight, they have now confirmed it to be a false alarm and the sequence of games stands.

France are first up for Stephen Kenny’s side, visiting Aviva Stadium on March 27, before Ireland travel to Greece on June 16. Stifling Mediterranean conditions threaten to be a factor at that time.

That summer window is completed by hosting lowest seeds Gibraltar before a daunting September beckons.

Kenny’s crew will travel to France on September 7 – not in the Stade de France, given France’s hosting of Rugby World Cup begins there 24 hours later – and they return to welcome Netherlands on September 10.

Two of their more manageable games ensue in October, when they host Greece and visit Gibraltar, leading up to travelling to Netherlands on November 18 for the concluder.

The two nations that finish first and second qualify directly for the 24-nation Euros to be staged across Germany in June 2024.

A backdoor route through the playoffs could present itself if Ireland fail to achieve that primary objective but won’t be known until the end of the campaign.

Ireland’s Euro 2024 Group B fixtures:

March 27: Ireland v France

June 16: Greece v Ireland

June 19: Ireland v Gibraltar

Sept 7: France v Ireland

Sept 10: Ireland v Netherlands

Oct 13: Ireland v Greece

Oct 16: Gibraltar v Ireland

Nov 18: Netherlands v Ireland.