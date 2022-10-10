Qualifying confusion as Republic of Ireland, Wales and Scotland told to disregard fixtures

Fans expressed their frustration at the announcement, with many having acted quickly to book flights and accommodation.
Qualifying confusion as Republic of Ireland, Wales and Scotland told to disregard fixtures

FAI crest

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 08:35
Cian Locke

Confusion surrounds the qualifying schedule for Euro 2024 after UEFA told the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales to "disregard" an initial fixture list.

The draw was made in Frankfurt on Sunday, with all matches due to be played between March and November next year.

However, several hours later UEFA sent a statement to the governing bodies of the three nations to indicate there was a problem with the calendar.

"We regret to inform you that we have noticed an issue with the calendar and we ask you to DISREGARD the fixture list that was sent out," read the statement, which was published on the Twitter accounts of the Football Associations of the three countries.

"A new version will be issued as soon as possible. Apologies for the inconvenience caused."

Fans expressed their frustration at the announcement, with many having acted quickly to book flights and accommodation.

Welsh FA chief executive Noel Mooney sought to reassure disgruntled supporters by posting: "Don't worry - we'll ensure our fixtures will be fine."

The FAW then wrote on social media that Wales' Group D fixtures against Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia had not been impacted following UEFA's announcement, but subsequently deleted that post.

In response to UEFA's statement, Scotland's official Twitter account wrote: "Following the above communication we have received from UEFA we are awaiting clarification as to how this affects our fixtures.

"We will update when UEFA provide us with more information."

Scotland face Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus in Group A, while the Republic are in Group B with the Netherlands, France, Greece and Gibraltar.

More in this section

Saka and Martinelli torment Liverpool to hint at wider change at the top Saka and Martinelli torment Liverpool to hint at wider change at the top
Everton v Manchester United - Premier League - Goodison Park Ronaldo's 700th goal secures victory for United at Everton
Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Arsenal back on top after thrilling win over Liverpool
UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage Draw - Ceremony

Ireland's fixtures unchanged as Uefa end schedule confusion

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.227 s