Ronaldo finally off the mark as he brings up 700

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the 700th club goal of his extraordinary career, proving that, whatever the short-term future holds for him, the iconic forward still has the potential to have a major say in Erik ten Hag’s debut season.

The veteran is still reportedly unhappy at his lack of regular first team football, and the general low level of potential in the squad overall.

But with few apparent takers ready to fulfil his wishes, and salary demands, in the January transfer window, staying at Old Trafford is looking increasingly likely, regardless of Ronaldo’s levels of dissatisfaction.

His winning goal Sunday night certainly suggested his malaise has not dented his prodigious goalscoring powers as he came off the bench to score the landmark goal and lift inconsistent United to within a point of the top four.

Twenty years and two days after scoring his first goal, for Sporting Lisbon, the 37-year-old reached that extraordinary landmark in timely fashion with his first league goal of this difficult season for new manager ten Hag.

After Antony had equalised for the visitors, Ronaldo shot United in front on 43 minutes, after Everton’s earlier goalscorer Alex Iwobi, tried an ill-advised step-over midway into the United half and was simply pick-pocketed by Casemiro.

The Brazilian pounced, slipped a ball forward to Ronaldo who sped away from a disorganised Everton defence and pushed the ball past Jordan Pickford, who was beaten a little too easily.

”It’s really impressive when you score 700 goals,” said ten Hag. “It’s a huge performance and I’m really happy for him and congratulate him.

“With that performance I’m also happy that it’s his first Premier League goal of the season, he had to wait for it.

“I’m sure that more goals will be coming. I think every player needs that, even when you’re the best in the world you need it, you need the goals.

“I’ve worked with many goalscorers, especially them, they need the goals every season, to have that feeling and that confirmation of their intuition.

“Once they have some goals, then they come in a flow and the games go easier. That will happen with him as well.”

Ten Hag’s hopes of seeing his team bounce back from that appalling display in last weekend’s Manchester derby did not start well.

And when Iwobi scored a quite magnificent opening goal after just five minutes, memories of that six goal defeat must have come flooding back.

Casemiro, finally handed his first Premier League start after inexplicably being left benched since his summer move from Real Madrid, showed why ten Hag might have been reluctant to throw him into the hurly burly of the Premier League so quickly.

The veteran midfielder dawdled on a pass from Antony and was dispossessed by a thundering challenge from Amadou Onana.

Demari Gray took over the ball, found Iwobi and the in-form midfielder deposited a stunning strike past David de Gea from 25 yards.

It was a lead Everton needed to hold, and they did, but only for 10 minutes, when careless play of their own gifted United the equaliser.

Idrissa Gueye gave the ball away needlessly in the centre circle, effectively passing directly to Bruno Fernandes who quickly sent Anthony Martial racing upfield.

The striker, in turn, slipped in Antony and the Brazilian winger beat Pickford with a confident finish, his third goal in as many games for the Reds.

At least United had responded impressively to a miserable start and Casemiro should have headed United in front just before the interval, diving to meet a breathtaking, floated pass from Marcus Rashford but succeeding only in nodding wide from eight yards.

It did not matter, with the historic 700th goal only moments away and United deservedly ahead at the break.

Even the worrying loss of the injury-plagued Martial could not detract from a very impressive first half from United and the feel good factor of Ronaldo back on the scoresheet on the league front.

Rashford thought he had wrapped up the three points on 80 minutes but his effort was ruled out by VAR for handball as he rode a tackle from James Tarkowski.

And in injury-time former United midfielder James Garner forced de Gea into a flying save as the keeper kept his curling effort out of the top left-hand corner.

“It’s disappointing because we had been moving in a good direction and we just got checked. That might not be the worst thing in the long term,” said Everton manager Frank Lampard.

“We were better in the second half and when we pushed and showed a lot of spirit in the end. I applaud that.

“But the game was lost in the first half from our point of view. When you look at it in the cold light of day, two mistakes from us led directly to their goals and that leads to the result.”

Everton (4-3-3): Pickford 5; Coleman 6 (Garner 75, 6), Coady 6, Tarkowski 6, Mykolenko 7; Onana 5, Gueye 5 (Calvert-Lewin 75, 5), Iwobi 6; Gray 5, Maupay 5 (Rondon 84), Gordon 5 (McNeil 67, 6).

Substitutes (not used): Keane, Begovic, Davies, Vinagre, John.

Man United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Dalot 6, Lindelof 6, Martinez 7, Shaw 7; Casemiro 5, Eriksen 7 (McTominay 81); Antony 9, Fernandes 7, Rashford 8; Martial 7 (Ronaldo 28, 7).

Substitutes (not used): Malacia, Fred, Varane, Heaton, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga.

Referee: D Coote 7.