Seandún boss praises sides 'heart, spirit and honesty'

Seandún 1-9 St Finbarr’s 0-9

‘Heart, spirit and honesty’ was how manager Trevor Coleman described Seandún’s hard-fought SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship victory over St Finbarr’s at Ovens on Sunday. A place in the final against Sarsfields awaits on October 23.

“We just have to give them credit, what these girls are doing for Seandún, last year and this year. Ten of them played with Blackrock and Na Piarsaigh yesterday, we had girls playing football as well.

“Michelle Murphy had a very sore elbow. She went out there and gave it her all. I just can’t say enough about them.

“All we can do on the sideline is guide them, not just on the field but in life in general, and these girls are a credit.”

The fear coming into this semi-final was that the city divisional side weren’t tested. However, there was no doubting the defending champions ability as they stood up to everything St Finbarr’s threw at them. The Togher club were looking for a place in the decider for the first time since 2008.

When it came down to it, magical moments from inter-county stars Amy Lee and Amy O’Connor were pivotal.

It was O’Connor’s 16th minute goal that handed Seandún a 1-5 to 0-5 interval advantage.

And with the game in the melting pot, Lee pulled off a tremendous penalty save from Keeva McCarthy in stoppage.

It was the second penalty the Togher side earned in this match, Orlaith Cahalane opting to take a point from their first penalty just after half-time when her side trailed 1-5 to 0-5.

St Finbarr’s created a lot of opportunities early on but they failed to capitalise. Orlaith Cahalane in particular, was very dangerous. They were 0-3 to 0-2 in front before O’Connor’s green flag arrived.

The Barrs were still in with a shout, 1-7 to 0-9 in the 50th minute, but O’Connor and Katelyn Hickey frees gave Seandún vital breathing space.

Substitute Ella Wiggington Barrett was fouled for the late penalty only for Lee to demonstrate why she is the number one 'keeper in Cork.

Scorers for Seandún: A O’Connor (1-5, 0-4 frees), N Crean (free), K Hickey (free), H Ryan and L Homan (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: O Cahalane (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 pen), K McCarthy (0-3 frees), N Olden (0-1).

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); C O’Keeffe (St Vincent’s), L McKeogh (Blackrock), E Buckley (Na Piarsaigh); M Scannell (Bishopstown), N O’Leary (Brian Dillons), S K Brosnan (Brian Dillons, Capt); N Crean (St Vincent’s), K Hickey (Blackrock); L Homan (St Vincent’s), M Murphy (Blackrock), C Coleman (Na Piarsaigh); H Ryan (Blackrock), A O’Connor (St Vincent’s), S Mills (Blackrock).

Subs: E Curtin (Blackrock) for S Mills (40), M Coffey (Blackrock) for C Coleman (54).

ST FINBARR’S: C Hurley; S Punch, A Egan, G Cahalane; A Shannon, M Cahalane (Capt), A O’Neill; S McCartan, C Golden; K McCarthy, G O’Connor, H O’Leary; E Hurley, N Olden, O Cahalane.

Subs: E Wiggington Barrett for E Hurley (41).

Referee: David Copps (Ballyhea).