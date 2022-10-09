France first up for Ireland at home, finish in Netherlands

Ireland will open next year’s Euro 2024 qualification tilt at home to France and end it away to Netherlands.

Uefa have this evening released the fixture list, seven hours after the draw in Frankfurt pitted Stephen Kenny into a piercingly difficult pool.

France are first up, visiting Aviva Stadium on March 27, before Ireland travel to Greece on June 16. Hot Mediterranean conditions threaten to be a factor at that time.

That summer window is completed by hosting lowest seeds Gibraltar before a daunting September beckons.

Kenny’s crew will travel to France on September 7 – not necessarily to Paris, given France’s hosting of Rugby World Cup begins the following day – and they return to welcome Netherlands on September 10.

Two of their more manageable games ensue in October, when they host Greece and visit Gibraltar, leading up to travelling to Netherlands on November 18 for the concluder.

The two nations that finish first and second qualify directly for the 24-nation Euros to be staged across Germany in June 2024. A backdoor route through the playoffs could present itself if Ireland fail to achieve that primary objective.

Kenny said: "It's a tough group but they're very exciting games and a challenge we'll look forward to," said Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

"We're looking forward to playing France and the Netherlands home & away, these will great occasions and Greece and Gibraltar will also present us with a real challenge as well. It's a group where teams can take points off each other so we can take confidence from that.

Ireland’s Euro 2024 Group B fixtures:

March 27: Ireland v France June 16: Greece v Ireland June 19: Ireland v Gibraltar Sept 7: France v Ireland Sept 10: Ireland v Netherlands Oct 13: Ireland v Greece Oct 16: Gibraltar v Ireland Nov 18: Netherlands v Ireland.7 ends