Niamh Fahey ready for Ireland women's 'watershed moment'

As Liverpool captain, Niamh Fahey missed a trick by not touching the famous sign leading the Reds out at Anfield.

The occasion of the Merseyside derby before a crowd of 28,000 preoccupied her thoughts but she’s crystal clear about avenging an injustice at international level on Tuesday at Hampden Park.

Fahey, Áine O’Gorman and another defender due to soon join them in the centurion club, Louise Quinn, were involved in the Euro 2009 playoff against Iceland.

Any mention of that fixture is accompanied by a weather report, for the arctic conditions in Reykjavik were treacherous for players. It’s a game that wouldn’t go ahead in the modern era.

Reaching that stage wasn’t the portent of the better things the Galway girl Fahey felt was inevitable.

The cold, hard truth is Ireland remain without a major tournament qualification 14 years on.

Fahey, who’ll turn 35 on Thursday won’t get a better chance than this World Cup decider against Scotland.

“It would be a watershed moment for us,” the centre-back asserts, encapsulating the gravity of what’s at stake.

“Success opens up new opportunities and brings more people into the game.

“It’s inspiring for the next generation. We saw that when the men’s qualified for the 2002 World Cup.

“I remember being in secondary school and coming down between breaks and someone said, ‘Roy Keane has left the Irish squad’.

“Everyone feared it was going to be a disaster but we had an unbelievable tournament.

“I still remember that so well 20 years on - the photos in the papers, the sticker books, collecting the Panini cards of Steve Finnan’s and Mattie Holland.”

Her Ireland team are on the verge of creating their own sticker-book too and her status as Liverpool skipper makes Fahey a recognisable face.

She was instrumental in their promotion to the Super League, earning the privilege of being the first player out of the Anfield tunnel for the second game of the top-flight return.

Not since prior to Covid-19 almost three years had the females been granted access to the famous venue, a gap long enough to overlook an age-old tradition for players between the tiles of the dressing-room and grass of the pitch.

“I got so flustered getting out that I forgot to touch the sign,” she says, sheepishly, before injecting her own form of dry humour.

“Maybe that was a sign of what was to come in the whole game.”

Their 3-0 defeat was a sobering reminder of what Liverpool missed when scrambling to escape the Championship.

Although they’d began the campaign by scalping champions Chelsea, spearheaded by Megan Campbell’s throw-in spears, the deftness of Everton had them all at sea.

Adapting to playing to such sizeable crowds was a factor, Fahey contends, and dealing with the atmosphere will be a consideration for Ireland too when they enter the raucous surrounds of the Glasgow venue on Tuesday.

“We had a lot of younger players playing in that setting for the first time and it can be intimidating,” noted Fahey.

“You think you're ready for it, but then when it happens, the adrenaline can sometimes just drain you.

“But, with our Ireland squad, I’ve no fear of that.

“Our players have experience of high-pressure games – even at Tallaght – and it won’t be an issue.”

They’ve had a clear build-up too, without the distraction Scotland endured of a semi-final against Austria last Thursday. The physical and mental effects cannot be underestimated.

Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night, fresh and armed for the biggest game in the history of Ireland women’s football.

“I thought getting this far would be the norm back in 2008,” confessed Fahey, set to return to the side after injury kept out of last month’s wins over Finland and Slovakia..

“Clearly it wasn’t, so you just have to seize the opportunity and go for it.” Eyes on the prize, not the signs.