Arsenal back on top after thrilling win over Liverpool

Arsenal 3

Liverpool 2

Bukayo Saka's penalty propelled Arsenal back to the Premier League summit as Liverpool's defensive frailties cost them once again.

Jurgen Klopp's visitors twice replied to Gunners goals, first when Darwin Nunuz cancelled out Gabriel Martinelli's early opener and then through Roberto Firmino after Saka had scored in first-half stoppage time.

But Saka's penalty in the 76th minute ended up settling a chaotic contest, with Arsenal climbing back above Manchester City to the top of the table, and leaving leaky Liverpool 14 points behind in mid-table.

Martinelli fired Arsenal ahead before a single minute was on the clock.

A Liverpool attack broke down tamely and a swift counter saw Saka carry the ball down the right and switch it to Martin Odegaard, whose pass was perfect for Martinelli to slot unchallenged past Alisson.

VAR checked that one and correctly found no offside but Liverpool were aggrieved soon after when Diogo Jota tried to flick the ball across the Arsenal box and Gabriel blocked it with an arm that did not look in any way naturally positioned.

Liverpool levelled in the 34th minute when Gabriel's poor touch allowed Luis Diaz to set up Nunez for a sliding poke past Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal had been second best for a while but snatched the lead again in first-half stoppage-time via a crazy counter attack that was led by Martinelli with Gabriel - the defender, not top-scorer Jesus - in support.

Gabriel dummied the pass that followed and there was Saka at the back post to stab home.

Liverpool achieved parity once again in the 53rd minute through Firmino, who had come one for Diaz late in the first half. Jota's pass found him in space on the left of the box and he slotted calmly across Ramsdale.

More desperate defending ended up costing Liverpool however as referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot when Thiago connected with Jesus rather than the ball in attempting to clear Granit Xhaka's cross.

Tempers flared for a while after that but Saka was eventually able to slot home the spot-kick.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale 6; White 7, Saliba 7, Gabriel 6, Tomiyasu 7; Partey 6, Xhaka 7; Saka 7 (Vieira 90, 2), Odegaard 7 (Tierney 82, 5), Martinelli 7; Jesus 6 (Nketiah 90, 3).

Unused subs: Turner, Holding, Soares, Vieira, Lokonga, Marquinhos.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 5 (Gomez 46, 5), Matip 5 (Konate 69, 5), van Dijk 6, Tsimikas 6; Henderson 7, Thiago 6; Salah 4 (Fabinho 69, 5), Jota 7 (Elliott 81, 4), Diaz 6 (Firmino 42, 6); Nunez 7.

Unused subs: Kelleher, Milner, Carvalho, Phillips.

Referee: Michael Oliver 6