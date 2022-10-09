'Port' clinch three-in-a-row of Laois football titles

The holders were too strong for O’Dempseys.
'Port' clinch three-in-a-row of Laois football titles

O'Dempseys' Micheal Finlay in a race with Robbie Piggott of Portarlington.

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 18:02
Brendan O’Brien MW Hire O’Moore Park

Portarlington 2-13 

O’Dempseys 0-8 

Portarlington have sealed a three-in-a-row of Laois senior football titles with a convincing defeat of neighbours O’Dempseys on Sunday afternoon. A day’s work doesn’t get much better than that.

These two played out a superb and tight game, which 'Port' won by a point, when they met in the second round earlier in the year. This was a very different occasion played on a pig of a day that needed the floodlights to counter the sodden and dark afternoon conditions.

The favourites started with those same conditions at their backs but had to be patient in an opening quarter that saw their parish rivals share the opening four scores. That was as good as it got for O’Dempseys.

The last 17 minutes of the half saw Portarlington clip over ten unanswered scores, many of them superbly-taken points from distance and/or tight angles, and it left them 0-12 to 0-2 to the good as they retreated to the warmth of the dressing-room.

Two Mark Barry frees on the restart was the perfect way to start the mission impossible for O’Dempseys but any hint of a dramatic recovery was nixed within minutes when Rioghan Murphy goaled for the leaders and Robbie Kehoe was sent off for their chasers.

That left O’Dempseys a dozen adrift and a man down and it got worse for them with the concession of a second goal, by Colm Murphy, and goalkeeper Scott Osbourne’s brilliant save from a Mark Barry penalty.

Scorers for Portarlington: C Murphy (1-4, 0-2 frees): R Murphy (1-0); A Ryan and D Murphy (both 0-3); S Osbourne (0-1 ‘45’); J Foster and R Coffey (both 0-1).

Scorers for O’Dempseys: M Barry (0-4, 0-1 free and 0-1 mark); M Finlay (0-2 frees); C Meredith and E Finlay (both 0-1).

Portarlington: S Osbourne; C Bennett, J Moore, A Mohan; S Mulpeter, R Piggott, P O’Sullivan; K Bracken, S Byrne; A Ryan, S O’Neill, R Murphy; J Foster, C Murphy, D Murphy.

Subs for Portarlington: R Coffey for O’Neill (23); D Bennett for O’Sullivan (49); D Galvin for D Murphy (52); J Fitzpatrick for Ryan (56); E McCann for Foster (57).

O’Dempseys: E Nolan; S Lennon, C O’Hora, J Kelly; J Lennon, R Kehoe, F Holland; B Howlin, B Kelly; S Nerney, M Barry, B Nugent; M Finlay, C Meredith, M Finlay.

Subs for O’Dempseys: E Finlay for B Howlin and D Howlin for M Finlay (both 42); K Kavanagh for Nugent (45); B Coen for Meredith and E Fitzpatrick for Holland (both 50).

Referee: D Cooney (St Joseph’s).

