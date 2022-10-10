Harry Kane proud of stubborn Spurs after emotional day

An emotionally taxing week for everyone involved with Tottenham following the death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone and match-winner Harry Kane struggled to hold back the tears as he conducted his post-match media duties.

Before kick off, on the Spurs bench a shirt with Ventrone’s name etched across the back was unveiled, while Italian flags were seen waving proudly in the away end.

The effect of losing a popular staff member had hit the club hard and for that Spurs need huge credit for putting their emotions aside to beat Brighton.

As is so often the case Kane proved decisive, stooping low to brilliantly flick his header beyond Robert Sanchez from Son Heung-Min’s cross.

It was far from vintage Spurs but the fight, determination and fitness levels shown to keep Brighton at bay would have been warmly received by the late Ventrone, who had more than played his part.

Antonio Conte struggled to contain his emotions as respects were paid before the match and the desire shown by his players will leave the Italian with a great sense of pride as he mourns the loss of a dear friend.

England captain Kane paid his own tributes to Ventrone, who had touched the hearts of so many at Spurs despite being at the club for less than a year.

“Really tough week for everyone,” Kane explained.

“Gian Piero was a special guy, a special man. I’ve only known him for a year but he just affected so many lives, around the training ground.

“It’s difficult to describe how much he meant to everyone. We did what we could today to give his family something to be happy about.

“I’m really proud of the boys, the way we dug deep, because it was a difficult game and after a tough week it was nice to end it positively.” Conte spoke of his final in-person meeting with Ventrone a week before his death, in which the Tottenham boss became aware of his condition and was taken aback by the nature of his responses.

“When I arrived at the training ground, he wanted to speak with me to ask me if he could stay at home because he had a bit of a fever,” Conte revealed.

“It was incredible because he was really, really worried about missing training and I said ‘Gian Piero we are talking about health’.

“At that moment he spoke to me about his illness and I said ‘you have to have the right checks.’ “His first problem was to miss training and for this reason he was in the heart of every single player and my players were really devastated by the pain, believe me.

“I’m sure Gian Piero will stay with us forever, I am sure about this.”

The Ventrone legacy lives on and Spurs will now have that extra motivation which could make them dangerous contenders at the top of the Premier League table.

For new Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, succeeding the brilliant work done by Graham Potter will be a huge challenge.

The Italian has endured a baptism of fire since arriving in England with last weekend’s thrilling draw at Liverpool followed by this narrow defeat to Spurs.

De Zerbi is certainly up for the task in continuing the momentum built by the past regime but did acknowledge following in Potter’s footsteps would not be easy.

“To substitute Potter it’s very hard because when you substitute a trainer of a team which is not doing very well you arrive and you change whatever,” he explained.

“When you arrive and the team is already in fourth place in the Premier League, you are either crazy or you need to be very brave.

“In that moment you have an inner fight because you have the will to change something and the thought to not change that much. That’s the problem.

“I think that in these two games you have seen already something from myself.

“It’s clear that I’ve found already a team that is strong, that knows how to play and is very brave on the pitch.”

Brighton (3-4-3): Sanchez 6, Veltman 5 (Lamptey 88), Dunk 6, Webster 6; March 6, Mac Allister 6, Caicedo 6 (Gilmour 89), Estupinan 5 (Mitoma 66 6); Gross 6 (Lallana 82 6), Welbeck 6, Trossard 5 Subs not used: Steele, Colwill, Sarmiento, Undav, Turns

Tottenham (3-5-2): Lloris 6, Romero 6, Dier 6, Davies 6; Doherty 6, Bissouma 6 (Richarlison 70 5), Hojbjerg 7, Bentancur 6, Sessegnon 7; Son 7 (Perisic 80 6), Kane 8 (Skipp 90) Subs not used: Forster, Spence, Sanchez, Lenglet, Sarr, Bryan