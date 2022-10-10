True Blue Broja vows to push on after breakthrough goal

Chelsea 3 (Havertz 45+2, Pulisic 54, Broja 89)

Wolves 0

Armando Broja is proud to represent Albania at international level but his accent betrays an upbringing in Slough, west of London, and he is a Chelsea boy through and through.

The 21-year-old, who graduated from Chelsea's academy after a brief spell as a schoolboy at Spurs, scored his first goal for the Blues during Saturday's thrashing of Wolves, watched by his proud parents.

It has been a long and sometimes difficult journey for the forward, who had successful spells on loan at Vitesse Arnhem in Holland and Southampton last season before choosing to take his chances at Chelsea, much like his colleague Conor Gallagher.

Most of Chelsea's home-grown players, including Mason Mount, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah, who all featured on Saturday, have had to go on loan and bide their time in search of first team football at Stamford Bridge, where competition is fierce.

Broja was already behind Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic in the pecking order before Chelsea decided to sign superstars Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who were both rested against relegation-battlers Wolves.

Broja made the most of his chance when he replaced the outstanding Mount after 71 minutes, scoring a superb goal from distance after receiving the ball outside the penalty area.

“I'm thankful I have the opportunity to play at this amazing club and to play with such amazing players. I’m really happy I was able to get my first Chelsea goal today and it means a lot to me,” he said.

His parents were watching, as ever, and Broja revealed how they, and his father Xhevahir in particular, helped him achieve his dream. “My Dad played a big role in getting me here, but it was difficult for my parents mostly. They have tried to give me and my two sisters a better life. I thank them so much for helping me throughout my journey.

“They come to every game - I don’t think they have missed one – so I was happy I could score for them. Today is my dad’s birthday, so it was a really good gift for him.”

Broja said Ronaldo, the great Brazilian, was his hero.

“He was my dad’s favourite player, he loved him, watched him all the time and always wanted me to play like R9.

“He would show me clips on YouTube and we would sit and watch his games. That’s where I got my love for him. I watch a lot of his game and try and get little bits of tricks and stuff he did.

Now Broja's mentor is Graham Potter, who is giving all of Chelsea's young players a chance.

“He’s a really good person, easy to talk to. He says: ‘Whenever you need help or something, just come up to me and speak to me.’ It was a good conversation. He said to me: ‘Just keep working hard, keep your head down, opportunities will come when you work hard. When you come on the pitch for little cameos, just give it your all. And more opportunities will come.’ He’s a great manager. It’s good to be working with him and the rest of the players.”

Potter is so far coping well with the challenge of keeping Chelsea's squad full of big name players happy. He gave Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz starts and they responded with the opening goals, assisted by Mount, who is returning to his best form after a poor start to the season.

'I really liked his performance today,” said the manager. “He linked the game well, him and Christian were a threat down that left side, he made lots of runs in behind, sacrificed himself for the team, worked hard when we didn’t have the ball, so it was a really good performance by him.

“I’ve no doubt about Mason Mount at all. Sometimes the team doesn’t function as well and so the individuals don’t function as well. Any young player knows football is a bit up and down, you have moments when it doesn’t go your way and it’s about what you can learn from that. He’s got that character, that personality, to continue to develop. He’s a delight to work with.”

And he can get better, Potter believes: “That’s the exciting bit. I never like to put ceilings on players. I try to help them enjoy their football, I think if the team is playing well it helps individuals in the team, and that’s the job, that’s what we have to do. It gets more challenging with bigger squads and more players, but we have to work with what we have and so far the boys have been brilliant.”

While Chelsea moved into the top four of the Premier League, ahead of this week's Champions League clash in Milan, Wolves are in the relegation zone and hoping to find a replacement for Bruno Lage, who was sacked last week. Former Spain manager Julien Lopategui has been linked with the club, but caretaker coach Steve Davis said: “We'll carry on until we are told otherwise.”

CHELSEA 4-3-3 Kepa 7; Azpilicueta 7, Chalobah 7, Koulibaly 7, Cucurella 7, Loftus-Cheek 7 (Kovacic 66) , Jorginho 6, Gallagher 7 (Ziyech 86), Mount 8 (Broja 71), Pulisic 7 (James 71) Havertz 8 ( Chukwuemeka 86)

WOLVES 4-2-3-1 Sa 7; Semedo 6, Kilman 5, Toti 5, Jonny 6 (Ait Nouri 71) ; Nunes 6, Moutinho 7; Traore 6 (Campbell 71), Podence 6, Guedes 6 (Hodge 46); Costa 5 (Hee Chan 56)

Ref: Simon Hooper 7/10