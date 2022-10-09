Stephen Kenny admits Ireland will need something extraordinary after nightmare draw

Stephen Kenny admits Ireland will have to do something extraordinary to negotiate a direct ticket to Euro 2024 after a nightmare draw in Frankfurt.

Netherlands is in itself a daunting task but the team from the second pot, France, are arguably tougher, evidenced by their ranking of fourth in the world, four places above the Dutch.

Add in Gus Poyet’s Greece, who’ve won six of their eight games this year, and the road back the scene of Ireland’s tournament breakthrough in 1988 is pockmarked with obstacles.

At least Gibraltar was a better draw than Slovakia as the opponents from the fifth pot.

Only the top two teams qualify; otherwise, it’s the detour of a playoff in March 2024, a scenario that’s not guaranteed.

The FAI will discover their fixture sequence on Sunday evening when Uefa announce details in conjunction with their broadcast partners but an opener at home in March would be desirable.

“We just need to pick off big results over the year,” declared Kenny, whose notable victory in 28 games as Ireland boss was over Scotland at Aviva Stadium in June.

“We will have to do something extraordinary to finish in the top two and that is our intention.

“I think we are capable of big performances but we haven’t shown it consistently. That’s what we are building towards.

“No doubt it is a tough draw. Nobody wanted France as a second seed, I think that is fair to say, and Greece are a good team.

“But we have shown a capacity to get good results against Portugal, Serbia, Scotland and Belgium over the past year. You can see the improvement in the team and the capacity to score goals.”

Kenny will likely travel to Qatar in November to watch the top two at the World Cup but he believes the team, reduced in average age by his transfusion of players, will relish the tasks.

“They are great games,” he enthused. “Going to Holland and Amsterdam, and Stade de France will be brilliant but all games are important.

“I like the Dutch and French ways. Certainly. I admired Greece when they won the Euros [in 2004]. There were more favourable draws but we have to rise to this challenge.”