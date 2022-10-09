England drawn against Wembley final conquerors Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying

The Three Lions will also face Ukraine, along with North Macedonia and Malta.
England drawn against Wembley final conquerors Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying

REUNITED: Italy’s Nicolo Barella, left, and England’s Harry Kane battle for the ball (Nick Potts/PA)

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 12:36
Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter, Frankfurt

England have been drawn to face European champions Italy in qualification for Euro 2024.

Italy beat Gareth Southgate’s team on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer and conquered them again 1-0 in the Nations League last month.

The Three Lions will also face Ukraine, who they beat in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, along with North Macedonia and Malta.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini welcomed the draw, telling Sky Sports: “I think it’s always good to play against England in Wembley. It’s a good thing.

“It don’t change nothing for us. Maybe Italy and England will be favourites in this group, but it’s important to play all the games 100 per cent.”

Scotland, aiming to qualify for a second successive Euros, have been drawn against three-time European champions Spain in Group A, along with Erling Haaland’s Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.

Wales will feel they have a good chance of reaching a third consecutive major tournament, with 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia their toughest opponents in Group D.

Rob Page’s team will also face Armenia, Turkey and Latvia.

Page said on Sky Sports: “I think we’re pretty pleased with the group. We’ve avoided some teams like Belgium, who we’ve played quite a bit in recent years.

“If you try to forecast what teams you’d prefer compared to others we’re not far from it. Overall, pretty pleased.”

On the prospect of facing Croatia’s Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, he said: “What a talent. Like many respects to what we’ve gone in the team, ageing footballers now, but still with that quality that they’ve got.

“Gareth (Bale), Aaron (Ramsey) and Joe Allen have proved it time and time again with the quality they’ve got, and Modric is no different to that. He’s an unbelievable talent and will absolutely pose a threat.”

The Republic of Ireland face a tough task to qualify for their first major tournament since Euro 2016 after being drawn to face world champions France, along with the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.

Northern Ireland were in the fifth pot of seeds and will take on Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino in Group H.

More in this section

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Amex Stadium Harry Kane header puts Spurs back on track
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Prospective new owner Bill Foley watches Bournemouth battle back for victory
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Chelsea stay on track with solid win over Wolves 
Euro 2024Place: UK
<p>The Ireland card and ball before the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Draw at Festhalle Messe Frankfurt. </p>

Ireland handed France and Netherlands in  tough Euro draw

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.298 s