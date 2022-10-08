Harry Kane header puts Spurs back on track

Harry Kane stooped to nod home his eighth Premier League goal of the season and with it cement Tottenham in third spot with victory at Brighton.

In a week where Antonio Conte was forced to defend his ‘cautious’ approach to matches, particularly in Europe, the Italian was indebted to the inevitable Kane and Heung-min Son partnership.

The latter provided the cross and Kane expertly guided his header beyond Robert Sanchez midway through the first half to give Spurs the lead.

And while the solitary goal proved enough, Conte would have been disappointed to see Spurs concede ground in the second half as Brighton grew into the game and had opportunities to take a point.

The hosts responded well to going behind as first Moises Caicedo and then Solly March both tested Hugo Lloris.

With Spurs struggling to retain possession, Son thought he had wrapped the game up with a moment of sheer quality.

His brilliant curling effort sailed beyond Sanchez only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Conte’s frustrations nearly boiled over as substitute Richarlison then gifted Brighton possession deep inside his own half but Danny Welbeck dragged his effort wide to the relief of the Brazilian.

Spurs withstood late Brighton pressure to record a sixth Premier League win in nine games and keep up the heat at the top of the table.