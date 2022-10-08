Chelsea stay on track with solid win over Wolves 

Chelsea 3 (Havertz 44+2, Pulisic 54, Broja 89)

Wolves 0

Diego Costa got a standing ovation but little else on his return to Stamford Bridge, as goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic gave Graham Potter his third victory in a week to keep Chelsea's charge up the Premier League table.

Costa was making his first start for manager-less Wolves since being signed as a free agent, and is still fondly remembered by Chelsea fans for his two years at the club, including a title-winning season.

He is nothing like the same threat now through, and hardly had a sniff of goal before being substituted to a standing ovation by home supporters in the 56th minute of a one-sided match. By that stage Wolves were two goals down after Kai Havertz headed home in first-half stoppage time, and then Christian Pulisic added a second with a beautifully-dinked finish following an exchange of passes with Mason Mount.

Armando Broja completed the scoring with a fine finish in the closing minutes, having replaced Mount in the latter stages, and it completed a comfortable afternoon for Chelsea, who would have won by a bigger margin but for some wayward finishing and fine saves from Jose Sa.

Kepa Arrizabalaga only had one save of note to make, tipping away a Joao Moutinho free-kick from a Wolves side who are struggling in the relegation zone and sacked Bruno Lage last week. Coach Steve Davies took over on a temporary basis, and there is talk of former Spain manager Julien Lopategui taking over. On this evidence it cannot come soon enough for the Midlanders.

CHELSEA 4-3-3 Kepa 7; Azpilicueta 7, Chalobah 7, Koulibaly 7, Cucurella 7, Loftus-Cheek 7 (Kovacic 66) , Jorginho 6, Gallagher 7 (Ziyech 86), Mount 8 (Broja 71), Pulisic 7 (James 71) Havertz 8 ( Chukwuemeka 86)

WOLVES 4-2-3-1 Sa 7; Semedo 6, Kilman 5, Toti 5, Jonny 6 (Ait Nouri 71) ; Nunes 6, Moutinho 7; Traore 6 (Campbell 71), Podence 6, Guedes 6 (Hodge 46); Costa 5 (Hee Chan 56)

Ref: Simon Hooper 7/10