How Cork City got back to the Promised Land

PROLOGUE:

Big budgets bring bigger expectations. The mitigation afforded for rookie boss Colin Healy toiling to a sixth-place finish in his first season at the helm wouldn’t be replicated in 2022, especially armed with a stronger squad to challenge for the one automatic promotion spot.

Ally Gilchrist and Kevin O’Connor were recruited from title winners Shelbourne, along with proven marksman Ruairi Keating. Loan additions Matt Healy and Barry Coffey were considered two of the tier’s best midfield talents.

The upheaval that engulfed Turners Cross around their relegation in 2020 had given way to stability, even if the proposed takeover by Grovemoor Limited hit hurdles, causing frustration in the boardroom and stands.

FEBRUARY:

An early marker. Facing a Bray Wanderers side that had subsumed Cabinteely in a merger on their home patch wasn’t an easy opener but City grounded the Seagulls 6-0. Crowd disturbances threatened to overshadow an emphatic performance that entailed five second half goals.

First up for the Rebels on home soil was the visit of Galway United, led by former boss John Caulfield. In an encouraging sign, close to 5,000 streamed into Turners Cross but the result didn’t match the atmosphere, for Ed McCarthy haunted his first club by pinching the winner. The sight of Dylan McGlade, hat-trick hero from the previous week, hobbling out of the ground on crutches was arguably harder to stomach.

MARCH:

A month that began with stalemate at Longford Town took flight with four league wins, including over neighbours Cobh Ramblers and Munster rivals Waterford and Treaty United. Their final one, the 4-1 pasting of Athlone Town, kept Healy’s crew motoring nicely at the summit.

APRIL:

There was no fooling around in the April 1 win at Wexford, earned by Cian Murphy’s instinctive finish, kept the golden streak intact. Healy was back permanently in the dugout having taken time out for family reasons and ready for the dogfight that Galway were challenging City to in the promotion hunt. Ian Morris paid the price for a slow start by Waterford, one of the pre-season favourites, by getting sacked after the 2-1 defeat to City on Easter Monday.

MAY:

City took a six-game winning run into their home game against Wexford but dropping two points, while Galway won at Athlone, enabled Caulfield’s Tribesmen to leapfrog them at the summit. That was rectified in the final game of the month when Matt Healy‘s latest wondergoal at a packed Eamonn Deacy Park downed Galway.

JUNE:

For whatever reason, the idle week presented by the nine-team division hindered City and it continued when they returned from a lull to draw 1-1 at Longford. An injury sustained by Gilchrist would restrict his involvement but not enough to stem a recovery of three straight wins over Cobh, Treaty and Bray by the first day of July.

JULY:

Galway continued to remain the chasers and once the third act of the season’s quadruple of meetings ended in stalemate before a crowd of 6,393 – the largest in 30 years for a First Division fixture – they remained at arm’s length. Leading by three points with a game in hand, the Leesiders snared another slender victory at Wexford to head into August as clear frontrunners.

AUGUST:

Caulfield channelled Alex Ferguson’s Devon Loch reverse psychology by predicting “strange results” during the run-in. Although a degree of truth unfolded when City suffered hiccups by losing their 24-game unbeaten run at home to Treaty and drawing with Waterford, Galway failed to capitalise.

Coming from behind at Cobh to prevail 2-1 on August 19, the same night Galway lost to Bray, proved pivotal as City sped seven points clear.

SEPTEMBER:

A second draw of the campaign against Longford didn’t derail their journey, for Cork’s bouncebackability was again evident seven days later when Keating’s 13th goal of the season nicked a 2-1 win at Waterford. All roads led to Galway again, where promotion and the title was within sight.

Barry Coffey’s deflected goal five minutes into the second half had the Rebels on course to finish the job with three games to spare but on a raucous night, punctuated by crowd disturbances, they conceded twice in 90 seconds to offer Galway a lifeline.

PACKED HOUSE: Cork City fill Turners Cross for last night's tie with Wexford. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

OCTOBER:

The oddities of the First Division calendar left a three-week gap until City’s next game but Galway dropping more points in a 1-1 draw at Treaty saw them leapfrogged into second by a resurgent Waterford.

Colin Healy, still serving a touchline ban for a spat with referee Gavin Colfer following the draw against Longford, preferred to concentrate on his team and they got over the line by bettering Galway’s result on Friday. They didn’t even have to score against Wexford, just not concede in the stalemate as Galway wobbled again, losing 2-1 at home to Athlone - sparking jubilant scenes at Turners Cross.