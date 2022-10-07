O'Reilly bags crucial late winner for St Pat's against Dundalk

Dundalk 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Adam O’Reilly’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time earned St Patrick’s Athletic a huge three points in the race for Europe against Dundalk at Casey’s Field on Friday night.

The game looked to be heading towards a draw until the on-loan Preston North End midfielder pounced with virtually the last kick of the game to help Tim Clancy’s side close the gap to their opponents in third to a single point with four games remaining.

While fourth may well be good enough for Europe if Derry City win the FAI Cup, neither of these sides will want to rely on that lottery.

A first home defeat of his reign was a harsh blow on Stephen O’Donnell’s side, who were the better side for the most part.

They had started much the brighter with Steven Bradley, O’Kane and John Martin all going close before the visitors took the lead with their first attempt on 20 minutes.

Sam Bone, a Cup winner with the Inchicore side last season, was guilty of needlessly giving the ball away at the back after panicking following a poor touch and the visitors punished the error with Anto Breslin teeing up Forrester for a shot that flashed to the top left hand corner.

The Louth men would draw level in the first minute of stoppage time, however, when O’Kane cut in from the left onto his right foot to fire low across Rogers to the bottom right hand corner - becoming the first local man to score a league goal for the club since Tiarnan Mulvenna in July 2013.

There were few chances in the second half with Joe Adams going closest for the hosts with a curling effort that flashed just wide on 52 minutes.

O’Kane looked like he would be in again at the end but a brilliant challenge from Sam Curtis prompted a break which resulted in O’Reilly turning the ball home from about four yards out from Ben McCormack’s cut back, sparking a pitch invasion from the away support.

It could be a very valuable goal come the season’s end.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Mountney, Bone, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett (Benson 31), Lewis; Bradley, Adams (Ward 68), O’Kane; Martin (McMillan 83).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Rogers; Curtis, Redmond, Grivosti; Cotter, O’Reilly, Forrester (McCormack 86), Timmermans, Breslin; Atakayi (Doyle 64), Doyle (Owolabi 74).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).