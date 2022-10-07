Athlone come from behind to beat Galway

Galway United 1 Athlone Town 2

Athlone Town helped themselves to a famous victory in Galway and helped Cork City towards the SSE First Division title on a dramatic night in Eamon Deacy Park.

The bitter ending for the home team seemed so far away at the start. Two minutes had yet to pass before United's talisman Stephen Walsh capitalised on indecision in the visitors' rearguard. He stole possession 30 yards out, raced clear and unleashed a left-footed thunderbolt from outside the D that fizzed by Vladislav Velikin in the Athlone goal.

Nonetheless, Athlone continued their fight and pressed well high up the pitch. Adam Lennon personified this effort and won a loose ball 25 yards out from the Galway goal in the 18th minute. He switched the ball to his preferred left and smashed an even better left-footed strike through keeper Conor Kearns.

Athlone provided the intensity after the goal but it was United who went closest next. Corkonian David Hurley hit another long-range effort and brought a great save from Velikin. This jolted his team into action and they forced a string of corners.

Killian Brouder might have converted one if his header hadn't been accidentally blocked by teammate and full debutant David Tarmey. The youngster had seemed to make amends when he slotted a chance created by the excellent Ronan Manning on the stroke of half-time. The celebrations of the home support were put on hold by a disputed late offside flag.

Level at the break, United emerged after the turnaround stronger. Wing-backs Max Hemmings and Ed McCarthy both went close for United. At the other end, Daniel Dobbin nearly scored from a slick Athlone break as the game opened up before the hour mark.

A triple substitution from United stunted their momentum as they withdrew the Athlone old boy Manning who had lit up Terryland. His replacement, the cultured Bastien Hery, eventually took up the mantle and engineered a string of half-chances that McCarthy, Hurley and Oisín O' Reilly couldn't convert.

As United pressed for a winner, they left themselves vulnerable at the back. In the 80th minute they coughed up the ball cheaply in attack. A long Athlone clearance wasn't dealt with by Killian Brouder. The impressive Thomas Oluwa stole clear and poked home for a shock 1-2 lead. It was a lead that was rarely threatened as the Town hung on for their first win in Galway against United this century - last winning Corribside in 1999.

Galway United: Kearns; O' Keefe (c), Brouder (Manley 83), Finnerty; Hemmings, Rowe (O'Reilly 57), Manning (Hery 57), Hurley, McCarthy; Walsh, Tarmey (Waweru 57).

Athlone Town AFC: Velikin; Duffy (c), McBride, Van Geenan, Jones; Lennon (Armstrong 86), Hickey, Connolly, Mutawe, Dobbin (Kavanagh 65); Oluwa (Ryan 90).

Referee: Declan Toland.