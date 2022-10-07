Waterford in pole position for second-placed finish after Treaty win

SSE Airtricity First Division

Waterford FC 3 (Junior Quitirna 10, Raúl Uche 40, Phoenix Patterson 58) Treaty United 0

Waterford FC have put themselves in pole position for a second-placed finish in the SSE Airtricity First Division with a dominant performance over Treaty United ahead of their FAI Cup semi-final against Shelbourne in front of 2286 supporters at the RSC.

With Galway United suffering an unexpected 2-1 defeat at the hands of Athlone Town, the Blues know that a win in the final game against the same opposition that caused the upset in Eamonn Deacy Park in the final day will result in Danny Searle’s men finishing second.

The Blues took the lead in this contest on ten minutes when some neat play in defence saw Phoenix Patterson turn provider for Roland Idowu, who in turn fed Junior Quitirna, and he let fly with a left-footed shot from 30 yards that took a slight deflection off Sean Guerins before going past keeper Conor Winn.

Waterford doubled their lead on 40 minutes when Idowu played Tunmise Sobowale into space down the right-side, and he put in a brilliant cross to the centre where Raúl Uche was on hand to score his third home goal of the season from close-range.

There was a chance for Treaty to get back into the game on 53 minutes when Shane Griffin left a pass short that was intercepted by Treaty’s Success Edogun, who replaced Enda Curran at the break, but after racing into the penalty area, a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Blues captain Kilian Cantwell averted the danger.

It was an absolute sublime goal that saw Waterford add a third five minutes later when Quitirna showed unbelievable skill on the right to beat three players to set up Roland Idowu, who in turn fed Phoenix Patterson with a fine pass, and he beat Winn with a first-time shot from the top of the penalty area.

Blues keeper Paul Martin produced a stunning point-blank save on 73 minutes when Stephen Christopher swung over a left-wing cross that found the head of the unmarked Callum McNamara, but his free-header was superbly kept out.

Wassim Aouachria should have added a fourth goal for his side three minutes later when he got free inside the area to meet a right-wing Tunmise Sobowale cross, but keeper Conor Winn stood tall to make a fine save, before Roland Idowu cracked an effort from distance off the post on 87 minutes with Richard Taylor firing wide in injury-time.

Waterford FC: P Martin, Tunmise Sobowale, K Cantwell, A Baptiste (R Taylor 64), D Power, N O’Keeffe (Y En-Neyah 46), S Griffin (D Larkin 71), R Idowu, P Patterson (R Thompson 62), R Ache, J Quitirna (W Aouachria 62).

Treaty United: C Winn, B O’Riordan, S Guerins, C McNamara (J Collins 80), M Ludden, W Armshaw (J Coustrain 69) (F Doherty 80), M Walsh, L Devitt, J Lynch (M Keane 66), S Christopher, E Curran (S Edogun 46).

Referee: K O’Sullivan (Cork).