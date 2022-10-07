McDonnell at the double for Sligo as they beat UCD

UCD 0 Sligo Rovers 2

Adam McDonnell led by example in scoring twice as Sligo Rovers beat UCD for the first time this season to get last week’s tame showing against Shamrock Rovers out of their system.

The Sligo captain scored in each half to lift Sligo back up to fifth place in the table as UCD, who had taken five points off the Bit O’ Red this season, couldn’t take advantage of Finn Harps’ defeat at Derry City as they remain bottom.

With three changes from last week, Sligo enjoyed plenty of early possession, bringing a stunning save from Kian Moore in the UCD goal before taking the lead on 19 minutes.

Moore had earlier back-pedalled to tip over a looping header from Aidan Keena after Rob Burton’s chip.

But he was helpless as Sligo soon clinically punished sloppy College play when skipper Jack Keaney gave the ball away cheaply.

Keena skipped forward to play in McDonnell who was coolness personified as he chipped the ball over Moore for a composed finish.

Sligo remained the better side into the second half, with Moore coming to UCD’s rescue again five minutes in.

Again UCD lost possession in midfield with Will Fitzgerald breaking forward to slide a pass through for Keena.

And though the striker nicked the ball past Moore, the keeper recovered well to grasp it at Keena’s feet.

But there was to be no reprieve five minutes later.

Burton found the run of McDonnell who rounded Moore and rolled the ball to the net for another fine finish to treble his goals tally for the season.

UCD’s frustrating night was compounded on 72 minutes when manager Andy Myler was sent from the dugout for dissent.

UCD: Moore; Dunne (Haist, 86), Keaney, Todd, Osam (O’Connor, 68); Brennan (Corish, 68), Caffrey; Nolan (Higgins, 53), Keane, Duffy; Lonergan.

Sligo Rovers: Brush; Horgan (Banks, 36), Pijanker, Blaney (Clancy, 83), Kirk; Burton (Keogh, 88), Morahan (Barlow, 83); Liivak, McDonnell, Fitzgerald; Keena.

Referee: Oliver Moran (Dublin).