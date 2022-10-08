Luck of the draw? Ireland hoping to avoid nightmare Euros group

Frankfurt’s Festhalle is steeped in a century of history, including bombardment by the Allied Forces in the Second World War, and Stephen Kenny will be aiming to dodge his own artillery there in Sunday’s Euro 2024 draw.

This is what it all comes down to for the Ireland manager; why the allowances and excuses for a regressive record over two years were absorbed.

His contract extension, brokered early this year, lasts the lifetime of the campaign, containing a maximum severance clause actionable if there’s another disastrous start.

There can be no hiding place anymore, even if landmines lurk in most corners across the potential field of opponents they might face.

An inability to hit his ‘realistic’ target of top spot in this year’s Uefa Nations League campaign leaves them exactly where they were in the last Euros draw – held in Dublin, with ringleader John Delaney in his pomp, four years ago.

Third seed status is what Ireland under Kenny have become accustomed to.

In simple terms, that necessitates them usurping one of the higher seeds in their group over next year’s campaign to seal a direct route to the finals in Germany.

Otherwise, the familiar fallback position of entry into a four-team mini-group, via the Nations League, in March 2024 is the final opportunity of qualification.

The hosts qualify for the 24-nation showpiece automatically and Uefa have selected two locals, plus two Italians, to conduct the draw, which begins at noon (11am Irish time).

Jürgen Klinsmann and Karl-Heinz Riedle, teammates in Germany’s 1990 World Cup triumph, will be joined on stage by another holder of that coveted medal, Gianluca Zambrotta, alongside compatriot Demetrio Albertini.

With Russia expelled, the other 53 nations will be divided into 10 groups, seven featuring five nations and three containing six.

The four nations who’ve qualified for the League A finals extravaganza – Italy, Netherlands, Croatia and Spain – are guaranteed to be leading five-nations groups, thereby freeing up two matchdays for their quadrangular tournament next June.

Only the top two advance and Ireland’s route could be punishing, should either England or France be drawn as their second seeds.

Lacklustre showings in the Nations League cost both powerbrokers their Pot One status but they’re still to be avoided by any nation with ground to make up on their seeding.

It’s not all so daunting, for having Hungary or Switzerland as their first seeded opposition would be palatable.

Poland, with an ageing Robert Lewandowski in attack, are not at the peak they were for the last Euros and World Cup either.

Permutations are plentiful and who’s to say Kenny won’t gorge on another lucky break that have visited him at key stages of his reign?

The cash-strapped FAI will be as anxious as him to learn the sequence of fixtures for the guarantee of bums on seats but that revelation, dictated by broadcast demands, won’t air until Sunday evening at the earliest.

Below are the various pots and possible draws, including the Armageddon version. Kenny will need to don the kevlar armoury in that event.

The team in brackets is only relevant if Ireland are funnelled into one of the three six-nation pools.

Dream draw: Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ireland, Faroes, Moldova (San Marino).

Nightmare draw: Belgium, France, Ireland, Greece, Slovakia (Andorra).

Not-you-again draw: Denmark, Serbia, Ireland, Georgia, Slovakia (Andorra).

Scenic draw: Spain, Czech Republic, Ireland, Greece, Latvia (Andorra).

POTS:

Uefa Nations League pot: Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, Italy.

Pot 1: Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Poland.

Pot 2: France, Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales, Israel, Bosnia-Herzegowina, Serbia, Scotland, Finland.

Pot 3: Ukraine, Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Montenegro, Romania, Sweden, Armenia.

Pot 4: Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia.

Pot 5: Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Belarus, Lithuania, Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia, Moldova, Malta, Pot 6: Andorra, Liechtenstein, San Marino.