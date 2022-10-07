Shamrock Rovers appoint Collie O’Neill as new women's senior team boss

The club plan to have a team competing in next year’s women’s national league.
BIG APPOINTMENT: Collie O'Neill will be in charge of the new Shamrock Rovers' senior womens team. Pic: Shamrock Rovers

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 15:44
John Fallon

Shamrock Rovers have appointed former UCD manager Collie O’Neill to take charge of their senior team they plan to have competing in next year’s women’s national league.

The Hoops quit the original WNL after just two disappointing seasons but are determined to hit the ground running on this occasion, their headhunting of Jason Carey from Peamount United as head of women’s football earlier this year evidence of their strategy.

They currently have teams in the WNL U17s and U19s divisions.

O’Neill, a Uefa Pro Licence coach, has vast experience in the League of Ireland most notably with UCD where he oversaw the club to win a First Division Men’s title in 2018. He has also had coaching spells at Shelbourne, Dundalk, and Dublin City.

O’Neill said: “It’s a great privilege to be at the biggest club in Ireland.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of delivering on the expectation that comes with managing at such a big club. It’s an exciting challenge to put a new team together, but it’s made easier by some of the work that has gone into Rovers’ women’s section over the last few years, these players are our future.

“I’ll be looking to bring an attractive style of play along with an intensity to help us dominate games with and without the ball.”

