Fan dies in Argentina, match abandoned as players forced off due to tear gas

The circumstances surrounding the death were unclear but Sergio Berni, security minister for Buenos Aires province, told local television that the fan died of a heart problem as he was leaving the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium in La Plata.
Fan dies in Argentina, match abandoned as players forced off due to tear gas

CRAZY SCENES: Fans of Gimnasia y Esgrima react after the police threw tear gas outside the Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium and entered the field during the Argentine Professional Football League Tournament 2022 match between Gimnasia y Egrima and Boca Juniors. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP)

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 09:15

A soccer fan died in Argentina and the match between Gimnasia La Plata and Boca Juniors was abandoned on Thursday after tear gas fired by police outside the venue drifted into the stadium and made it difficult for players and spectators to breathe.

The circumstances surrounding the death were unclear but Sergio Berni, security minister for Buenos Aires province, told local television that the fan died of a heart problem as he was leaving the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium in La Plata.

The incident comes five days after a stampede at a soccer game in Indonesia killed at least 131 people when fans tried to flee a riot and tear gas fired by police in one of the world's worst sporting disasters. read more According to authorities in Argentina, Gimnasia fans were trying to force their way into the stadium which was already full, and police used rubber bullets and tear gas to force them back.

Players were seen covering their faces, while supporters entered the field as they tried to escape the tear gas. The Argentine top-flight match was stopped after nine minutes.

ESPN quoted Gimnasia player Leonardo Morales as saying: "My two-year-old son couldn't breathe. We feel desperate and worried about all the people in the stands.

"We were playing a normal football game and it turned it into this and the feeling that our relatives almost died."

Berni said his ministry would open an investigation into the incident, adding that too many tickets might have been sold, but home team Gimnasia said that was not the case and they had complied with security protocols.

"We will demand an investigation into what happened until those responsible for this tragic day ... are known," the club said in a statement.

Reuters

More in this section

Omonia Nikosia v Manchester United: Group E - UEFA Europa League Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial inspire Manchester United comeback
Cork City v Shamrock Rovers - Airtricity League Premier Division Cork City forfeit U14 League of Ireland tie after venue row 
Waterford v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League First Division Waterford owner Andy Pilley's fraud trial set for next week
Erling Haaland is the highest paid player in the Premier League, according to a report in the Mail (Nick Potts/PA)

Football rumours: Erling Haaland tops Premier League pay grade

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.215 s