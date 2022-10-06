With City on the brink of glory, Healy keeping an even keel 

Victory Friday night and Cork City will be all but confirmed as First Division Champions but is that the way manager Colin Healy is looking at it?

“No, not really,” is his reply when that opening question is asked at his pre-match press conference in Bishopstown on Thursday afternoon.

But his smile suggests he knows his side is close to sealing the title and a return to the top flight of Irish football.

As things stand, City are six points clear of Galway United at the top of the table with only three games remaining for both clubs.

Waterford are also level on points with Galway but having played a game more than their two rivals, their hopes of landing the silverware are all but officially over.

Therefore tonight, the focus is on Colin Healy's side welcoming Wexford to Turner’s Cross while John Caulfield’s men host Athlone Town at Eamonn Deacy Park with both matches kicking off at 7:45 pm.

Should Galway slip up, Cork City will be confirmed as league winners provided they pick up the three points themselves.

But as long as City emerge victorious this evening, then only a set of freak results could deny them an automatic return to the Premier Division given their vastly superior goal difference.

So Healy’s relaxed demeanor is justified, although he insists he won’t be taking Wexford, or their position in the title race, for granted.

“It is a big game and the players know what to do,” continues the City boss. “We still have a job to do. We still have three games left. Yes, we are in a good position but we won’t underestimate Wexford.

“We have got to be focussed, we have got to do our jobs. We have standards to maintain so we will go out there, put on a good performance, and hopefully we can get the three points.”

Healy will again have to watch the action from the stands as he will serve the second of his three-match touchline ban. He is likely to be joined by a huge crowd of close to 5,000 fans who will be excited to see City back at the Cross for the first time since the 2nd of September.

But ultimately they will be hoping to see their team end a run of three home games without a win on what could then be a special night for the club and their manager.

“For the club to give me the opportunity to be the first-team manager of Cork City is… yeah, I never thought I would do it,” adds Healy. “I’m in a great position, I only live out the road so it’s a big thing for myself and for all us lads sitting here.

“We all support the club and we want the best for the club. I knew taking over the job it would be difficult, we weren’t in a good position last year and it took us time to get where we are.

“It has been a lot of work but myself, the coaching staff, and the players were willing to do that to get the club back to where it belongs.”