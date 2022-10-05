Galway United to enter women's senior, U19 and U17 teams from 2023

MASSIVE BOOST: Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 16:36
Shane Donovan

Galway and the West of Ireland will continue to have a Women's National League representative after Galway United announced the introduction of a senior women's team from next season.

United have also announced they will be entering teams into the women's under-19 and under-17 leagues from next season, in what is a huge boost for youth soccer in the west. 

The club said that the move to include the three teams from next year will ensure "the survival and the continued growth & development of women’s elite football in Galway".

"Galway United are delighted to confirm that they will be entering a senior women’s, under-17 and under-19 girls teams in 2023, ensuring the survival and the continued growth & development of women’s elite football in Galway and the west," a statement read.

"We thank all involved in Galway WFC for the significant contribution they have made over the years.

"Galway United will continue to be an all-inclusive football club, a club for all of us, and we look forward to a new chapter of men’s and women’s football in Galway."

The news comes after Galway WFC announced plans in early September to pull out of the Women's National League football from next season.

Established 10 years ago, the Galway WFC statement at the time referred to the "additional costs involved in running a successful club", indicating it was been "a demanding time" in recent seasons.

