Filippo Giraldi appointed sporting director at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have appointed Filippo Giraldi as sporting director as they attempt to turn around a difficult start to life in the Premier League
Filippo Giraldi appointed sporting director at Nottingham Forest

NEW MAN: Filippo Giraldi has been appointed sporting director at Nottingham Forest. Pic: Adrian Dennis/NMCPool

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 16:00
PA Sport

Nottingham Forest have appointed Filippo Giraldi as sporting director as they attempt to turn around a difficult start to life in the Premier League.

Giraldi heads for the City Ground after spending nine years at Watford, where he had served as technical director since 2014.

A statement on Forest’s official website said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Filippo Giraldi as sporting director.

“Giraldi joins the Reds following nine years with Watford, originally as chief scout before becoming technical director in 2014.

“His time at the Hornets saw them enjoy five consecutive years in the top flight from 2015, including achieving their highest points total in the Premier League during the 2018/19 season, as well as reaching the 2019 FA Cup Final.

“Giraldi previously enjoyed 11 years in Italy as director of football at AC Prato and as chief scout and head of Academy at Brescia, with a number of players from both academies going on to enjoy careers in Serie A, as well as appearing for the Italy national team.”

Giraldi’s arrival comes with Forest sitting at the foot of the table following Monday evening’s 4-0 defeat at Leicester, which has led to speculation over the future of head coach Steve Cooper.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Women Media Day 'They had ice skates on their feet and we didn’t' - O'Gorman returns to the cusp of major tournament qualification 
FBL-WC-2030-UEFA Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s 2030 World Cup bid
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Erik Ten Hag thanks Man City for Man Utd’s derby demolition reality check
forestPlace: UK
<p>NEW ROLE: Ian Bermingham of St Patrick's Athletic. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Ian Bermingham staying with St Pat's as conduit in Cherry Orchard alliance

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.272 s